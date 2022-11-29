The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
LISTEN: No Shot Clock, Ep. 141: The season opens with a bang

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen are back with their weekly discussion of high school basketball.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
The season is underway. We break down two of the biggest games of the first week: Kenwood vs. Young and Joliet West vs. St. Rita and give our early impressions of several other teams. The episode wraps up with a preview of this week, including a look at the loaded Chicago Elite Classic. 

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

