The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Crime News Chicago

‘A nightmare.’ 11 of the 14 people wounded in East Garfield Park were members of a family who had gathered to remember a loved one

“It was like they were just aiming at us, which is crazy because you couldn’t see anything but kids and women,” said the woman who organized the vigil. “We are so hurt.”

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE ‘A nightmare.’ 11 of the 14 people wounded in East Garfield Park were members of a family who had gathered to remember a loved one
A woman who asked to be identified only as Mrs. Patterson, organizer and victim of a vigil that was shot up on Halloween, cries as she speaks to Ald. Jason Ervin before a vigil for the victims of the shooting at West Polk Street and South California Avenue in East Garfield Park.

A woman who asked to be identified only as Mrs. Patterson, organizer and victim of a vigil that was shot up on Halloween, cries as she speaks to Ald. Jason Ervin before a vigil for the victims of the shooting at West Polk Street and South California Avenue in East Garfield Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

The vigil Monday evening in East Garfield Park was meant to be a brief moment of joy for a family in mourning.

Relatives of Shakia Lucas sent red, white and gold balloons into the air just after 8 p.m., then remained on the corner of California and Polk, catching up and sharing memories of the 38-year-old who had died just days earlier.

As they chatted, children played around them, running back and forth between the corner and a Halloween party down the block. Suddenly a car pulled up and gunmen opened fire on the crowd, seemingly at random.

“It was a nightmare from there,” said Patterson, a close cousin of Lucas who asked that only her last name be used.

Fourteen people were struck by gunfire, including Patterson and 10 of her relatives: a sister, an aunt, and cousins.

One cousin was holding a baby and tossed her to safety as they fell to the ground, Patterson said. “Get the baby, I’m hit, get the baby,” the cousin shouted.

Three young cousins — 3, 11 and 13 — were all seriously wounded. The 3-year-old was struck four times, she said.

“My little cousin went through surgery and before he was going through surgery he was so scared, saying, ‘Momma, I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die,” Patterson said. “That’s so heartbreaking.”

Terry Young with Black Men United, helps a woman who only wanted to be identified as Mrs. Patterson, organizer and victim of a vigil that was shot up on Halloween from the podium after speaking with reporters and community members during a vigil for the victims of a shooting on Halloween at West Polk Street and South California Avenue, in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Terry Young with Black Men United helps Patterson from the podium after speaking at a vigil Wednesday night for the victims of a mass shooting on Halloween at Polk Street and South California Avenue in East Garfield Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Patterson was shot three times and got out of the hospital Wednesday evening, stopping off at a vigil at the site of the shooting before going home.

She struggles to make sense of why someone would target them.

“It was like they were just aiming at us, which is crazy because you couldn’t see anything but kids and women,” Patterson said. “We are so hurt.”

“Whoever was the shooter or shooters, you all hurt our family and this is something we will never, never forget,” she said. “These kids … we are traumatized. How do you do that to a 3-year-old baby, to an 11-year-old kid to a 13-year-old boy?”

Related

Chicago police Supt, David Brown, who was at the vigil, had few answers for her. Brown told the crowd that investigators were pursuing strong leads and were viewing video from the scene and elsewhere.

“You did not get away with this,” Brown said, though he had no other details to release, including any description of the shooters.A $15,000 reward is being offered for information.

Hundreds of community members, religious leaders, politicians and activists gather at an empty lot for a vigil for the victims of a shooting on Halloween at West Polk Street and South California Avenue, in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Hundreds of community members, religious leaders, politicians and activists gather at an empty lot for a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting on Halloween at Polk Street and California Avenue in East Garfield Park Wednesday night.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The shooting happened in one of the city’s most violent police beats.Four people were shot near that corner on July 7.

The neighbor who threw the Halloween party on that block said she worried about the group staying around on the corner.

“I told them, I kept telling them to go home,” she said. “They decided to hold a vigil and it turned all wrong.”

Related

Patterson said she wanted to remember a dear cousin who had recently died.

Lucas had received a kidney transplant years ago but the organ was failing, Patterson said, so she underwent surgery to prepare for at-home dialysis.

Patterson said her cousin was sent home after the procedure but did not feel right. The next morning, Lucas returned to the hospital and died.

Just weeks earlier, the family gathered to remember the life of Lucas’ mother — Juanita — who died on Oct. 8.

“Our family is suffering,” Patterson said. “We did nothing to deserve this. My family should not be going through this pain.

“I was responsible for orchestrating the candlelight, getting everything in order for the funeral,” she said. “And now I’m in pain and I’m suffering even more.”

Related

A woman who only wanted to be identified as Mrs. Patterson, organizer and victim of a vigil that was shot up on Halloween, listens as Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to community members and reporters during a vigil for the victims of a shooting on Halloween at West Polk Street and South California Avenue, in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Patterson listens as Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at a vigil Wednesday night for the victims of a mass shooting on Halloween at Polk Street and California Avenue in East Garfield Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In Crime
Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park
Man shot to death in East Garfield Park drive-by
After West Side mass shooting, leaders offer hope, call for more funding to combat violence: ‘We are not destroyed’
North Side man charged with sending GOP gov hopeful Darren Bailey voicemail death threat: ‘I know where his kids sleep’
Video shows Chicago cop fatally shooting man who fired gun during chase in Old Town
Proud Boy from Aurora bragged he ‘bonked 2 cops,’ pleads guilty to Jan. 6 role
The Latest
MacKenzie Scott
Metro/State
Chicago nonprofit that helps people with disabilities gets $8 million gift from MacKenzie Scott
Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated more than $12 billion in just three years.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A boat passes the Damen Silos along the Chicago River on Damen Avenue near 29th Street.
Chicago
Damen Silos, featured in ‘Transformers’ movie, set to be sold by state
The owner of a controversial McKinley Park asphalt plant is the winning bidder for the 23-acre Southwest Side property, offering $6.5 million.
By Brett Chase
 
Hersey guard Katy Eidle, who averaged just under 20 points a game last season, is committed to Michigan.
High School Basketball
Michigan-bound Hersey senior Katie Eidle focused on finale
Being able to focus just on her senior season is a relief after wrapping up a recruiting process that had some twists along the way.
By Mike Clark
 
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcats get another major test when No. 2 Ohio State comes to Evanston on Saturday.
College Sports
No rest for struggling Northwestern as No. 2 Ohio State comes to town
The Wildcats, coming off a 33-13 loss at Iowa, are in their worst freefall since a seven-game skid in 2019.
By Andrew Seligman | Associated Press
 
Guests attend the Nederlander Organization’s unveiling of Broadway’s new Lena Horne Theatre on Tuesday in New York City.
Theater
Lena Horne Theatre becomes first Broadway venue named after a Black woman
“Lena personified elegance and grace while also fighting racism and injustice. Her legacy and NYC story live on,” New York Mayor Eric Adams wrote on Twitter.
By USA TODAY
 