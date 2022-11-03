The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 3, 2022

Human remains found by trash collectors in Austin

The remains had apparently been brought to an alley on the West Side and dumped there, a source said.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Human remains found by trash collectors in Austin
police tape

Human remains were discovered in an alley on the West Side on Nov. 2, 2022.

Sun-Times file photo

Human remains were discovered by city trash collectors in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side Wednesday morning.

The remains were found around 8:55 a.m. in an alley in the 4900 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said. Detectives were conducting a death investigation while an autopsy was being conducted.

A photo obtained by the Sun-Times shows the lower half of a male body.

A source with knowledge of the investigation said Streets and Sanitation workers found the remains, which had apparently been brought to the alley on the West Side and dumped there. The person had been “dead for a while,” the source said.

Identifying the remains will likely prove challenging because key identifiers, like fingerprints and teeth, are missing, according to the source.

“You gotta start looking for missing people, so just reverse-engineering it and trying to figure it out,” the source said.

Next Up In News
GOP cheers a ghastly crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Ray Guy, first punter enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, dies at 72
New health care facility going up on Southwest Side will be home to geriatric program
Open enrollment: How to navigate Affordable Care Act enrollment on HealthCare.gov
Chicago nonprofit that helps people with disabilities gets $8 million gift from MacKenzie Scott
The Latest
Candace Parker is the subject of a new documentary from ESPN’s W. Studios.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Candace Parker is the subject of first documentary from ESPN’s W. Studios
A release date has not been set for the film directed by Joie Jacoby.
By Annie Costabile
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields drops back to pass against the Dolphins in a preseason game last season.
Bears
Bears predictions: Week 9 vs. Dolphins
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ home game Sunday against the 5-3 Dolphins:
By Patrick FinleyJason Lieser, and 4 more
 
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at a White House reception in May 2022.
Columnists
GOP cheers a ghastly crime
Republicans laugh off responsibility for Paul Pelosi being assaulted in his home.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
About 900 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in nearly all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 32 known residents face charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 
Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. He was 72.
NFL
Ray Guy, first punter enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, dies at 72
Guy was drafted 23rd overall by Al Davis’ Raiders in 1973 and played his entire 14-year career with the team. He was a three-time All-Pro selection. In 2014, he became the first player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting.
By Associated Press
 