Wednesday, November 30, 2022
5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home

A preliminary investigation indicates the incident was domestic in nature, though police have not released any information about the circumstances.

By  Tom Schuba
   
Five people were found dead Wednesday morning in a home in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove, police said.

Officers were called to conduct a well-being check about 11 a.m. on a woman at the home in the 2800 block of Acadia Terrace, according to a statement from Buffalo Grove police.

When no one answered, the officers forced their way inside and made a sweep of the home, finding the five people dead, police said. 

A preliminary investigation indicated the incident was domestic in nature, though police didn’t release any information about the circumstances. 

