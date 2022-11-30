5 people found dead in Buffalo Grove home

Five people were found dead Wednesday morning in a home in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove, police said.

Officers were called to conduct a well-being check about 11 a.m. on a woman at the home in the 2800 block of Acadia Terrace, according to a statement from Buffalo Grove police.

When no one answered, the officers forced their way inside and made a sweep of the home, finding the five people dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the incident was domestic in nature, though police didn’t release any information about the circumstances.

