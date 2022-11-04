The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 4, 2022
Mayor Lori Lightfoot early votes in the Nov. 8 midterm election at NEIU El Centro on the Northwest Side, Thursday morning, Nov. 3.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot early votes in the Nov. 8 midterm election at NEIU El Centro on the Northwest Side, Thursday morning, Nov. 3.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 13 must-see photos from the last week in news

Chicagoans enjoy the spooky season, step up to support the rights of the homeless and more in our best photos of the last week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Picture Chicago: 13 must-see photos from the last week in news
SHARE Picture Chicago: 13 must-see photos from the last week in news
A woman, who only wanted to be identified as Mrs. Patterson, begins to cry as she speaks to Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at West Polk Street and South California Avenue in East Garfield Park, Wednesday, Nov. 2. Patterson organized a vigil for her cousin on Halloween where she was one of 14 people wounded in the shooting, 10 of whom were Patterson’s relatives.

A woman, who only wanted to be identified as Mrs. Patterson, begins to cry as she speaks to Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at West Polk Street and South California Avenue in East Garfield Park, Wednesday, Nov. 2. Patterson organized a vigil for her cousin on Halloween where she was one of 14 people wounded in the shooting, 10 of whom were Patterson’s relatives.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The Luna Blues Machine musicians and sisters Balinda Cervantes (left) and Maritza Cervantes during the Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Maxwell Street Market, Sunday, Oct. 30.

The Luna Blues Machine musicians and sisters Balinda Cervantes (left) and Maritza Cervantes during the Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Maxwell Street Market, Sunday, Oct. 30.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Maria Gonzalez (left), 29, and their dog Sir Woofles Wigglebottoms interact with Sarah Granberg, 27, and her dog Bolt during the 35th Dog Halloween Party outside the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago in Streeterville, Saturday, Oct. 29.

Maria Gonzalez (left), 29, and their dog Sir Woofles Wigglebottoms interact with Sarah Granberg, 27, and her dog Bolt during the 35th Dog Halloween Party outside the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago in Streeterville, Saturday, Oct. 29.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate near South California Avenue and West Polk Street, where 14 people were shot — including three children — as people celebrated Halloween and others gathered for a vigil and balloon release, Monday night, Oct. 31.

Chicago police investigate near South California Avenue and West Polk Street, where 14 people were shot — including three children — as people celebrated Halloween and others gathered for a vigil and balloon release, Monday night, Oct. 31.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Elena Vázquez Felgueres (right) adds chocolate to a loaf of pan de muerto as Tamar Fasja Unikel puts away a tray of conchas at the kitchen of Masa Madre, the bakery the women co-own in East Garfield Park, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Mexican and Jewish traditions mingle at Masa Madre bakery, as the women bake trays of both pan de muerto and challah.

Elena Vázquez Felgueres (right) adds chocolate to a loaf of pan de muerto as Tamar Fasja Unikel puts away a tray of conchas at the kitchen of Masa Madre, the bakery the women co-own in East Garfield Park, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Mexican and Jewish traditions mingle at Masa Madre bakery, as the women bake trays of both pan de muerto and challah.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot kisses First Lady Amy Eshleman after they early voted together in the Nov. 8 midterm election at NEIU El Centro on the Northwest Side, Thursday morning, Nov. 3.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot kisses First Lady Amy Eshleman after they early voted together in the Nov. 8 midterm election at NEIU El Centro on the Northwest Side, Thursday morning, Nov. 3.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

John Stringer, 67, who lives in a homeless encampment under the Dan Ryan Expressway at Canalport Avenue, receives a home-cooked meal from Shara Washington, who passed out 14 free meals, Tuesday, Nov. 1.

John Stringer, 67, who lives in a homeless encampment under the Dan Ryan Expressway at Canalport Avenue, receives a home-cooked meal from Shara Washington, who passed out 14 free meals, Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Supporters for people who are experiencing homelessness create signs during a gathering to stop the City of Chicago from evicting residents who live in tents under a viaduct on North Clinton Street and North Milwaukee Avenue in the West Loop, Thursday, Nov. 3. City of Chicago workers had tagged the tents with notices stating they would be removed.

Supporters for people who are experiencing homelessness create signs during a gathering to stop the City of Chicago from evicting residents who live in tents under a viaduct on North Clinton Street and North Milwaukee Avenue in the West Loop, Thursday, Nov. 3. City of Chicago workers had tagged the tents with notices stating they would be removed.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Illinois Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey speaks with supporters, including former Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, at a campaign rally in Glen Ellyn, Monday eventing, Oct. 31.

Illinois Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey speaks with supporters, including former Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, at a campaign rally in Glen Ellyn, Monday eventing, Oct. 31.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Chicago Police Department officials gather at South California Avenue and West Polk Street before a violence prevention community gathering, two days after 14 people were wounded in a drive-by shooting, Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Chicago Police Department officials gather at South California Avenue and West Polk Street before a violence prevention community gathering, two days after 14 people were wounded in a drive-by shooting, Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez joins driver’s ed student&nbsp;Lina Aburukbah in a new Nissan Leaf EV for a spin around the parking lot at William Howard Taft High School, Friday, Oct. 28. Taft two years ago was among the first schools to receive electric vehicles and charging stations paid for by ComEd’s EVs for Education grant program.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez joins driver’s ed student Lina Aburukbah in a new Nissan Leaf EV for a spin around the parking lot at William Howard Taft High School, Friday, Oct. 28. Taft two years ago was among the first schools to receive electric vehicles and charging stations paid for by ComEd’s EVs for Education grant program.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Jennifer Schultz, 71, shown outside her South Shore home, says she’s observed a dwindling of resources in the neighborhood, Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Jennifer Schultz, 71, shown outside her South Shore home, says she’s observed a dwindling of resources in the neighborhood, Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

New White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol walks out onto the field at Guaranteed Rate Field after his introductory news conference, Thursday, Nov. 3.

New White Sox Manager Pedro Grifol walks out onto the field at Guaranteed Rate Field after his introductory news conference, Thursday, Nov. 3.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Politics
Latest lawsuit over Obama Center comes to an end
Crime
1 killed, 6 wounded in Chicago shootings Thursday
Crime
7 University of Chicago students say they were drugged at campus parties, one reported being sexually assaulted
View More Stories In News
The Latest
“The Radiance of Being,” a 180-foot-long mural artist Kate Lewis painted in 2020 along the Chicago River downtown.
Murals and Mosaics
For Riverwalk mural, artist Kate Lewis drew inspiration from classic Chicago architecture
“The Radiance of Being” celebrates iconic Chicago structures with Art Deco elements, including The Rookery, the Palmer House and the Palmolive Building.
By Austin Hojdar
 
Rocco, Art Costa’s champion yellow Lab, poses with his latest honors. Provided
Outdoors
Rocco takes to heart being a true champion hunting retriever, ‘efficiently, fast and with style’
Art Costa’s yellow Lab, Rocco, met and embraced the grueling challenge to become a true champion hunting retriever, a GRHRCH.
By Dale Bowman
 
1438527576.jpg
Movies and TV
Selena Gomez reveals her troubles in a movie ‘too hard’ for her to watch
‘My Mind and Me’ on Apple TV+ goes behind the scenes of the young star’s struggles with her mental health, lupus and all-encompassing fame.
By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY
 
San Francisco police officers and FBI agents gather in front of the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Oct. 28 in San Francisco.
Columnists
Bust those who make thuggish threats and turn to violence
If we don’t, we are headed to the Berlin of 1933.
By Gene Lyons
 
Kings forward Kevin Fiala skates with the puck Thursday.
Blackhawks
Kings offer proof that successful alternatives to Blackhawks’ scorched-earth rebuild approach exist
The differences between Kings GM Rob Blake and Hawks GM Kyle Davidson’s approaches to rebuilds — given how well Blake’s maneuvering has worked out — are interesting to analyze.
By Ben Pope
 