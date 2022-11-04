Picture Chicago: 13 must-see photos from the last week in news

A woman, who only wanted to be identified as Mrs. Patterson, begins to cry as she speaks to Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at West Polk Street and South California Avenue in East Garfield Park, Wednesday, Nov. 2. Patterson organized a vigil for her cousin on Halloween where she was one of 14 people wounded in the shooting, 10 of whom were Patterson’s relatives.