The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 5, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

‘Ascending’ Warren dominates Andrew to advance to 8A quarterfinals

There was no messing around on Saturday in Tinley Park. The Blue Devils dominated from start to finish, beating Andrew 41-7 in a Class 8A second-round game.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE ‘Ascending’ Warren dominates Andrew to advance to 8A quarterfinals
Warren’s Cassius Callahan (7) carries the ball against Andrew.

Warren’s Cassius Callahan (7) carries the ball against Andrew.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Warren has had an odd season. There were two major moments: a win at Maine South and a loss at home to Lake Zurich.

The rest of the regular season consisted of seven blowout wins, which isn’t the best preparation for a long playoff run. The Blue Devils survived and advanced against Stevenson in the first round last week.

There was no messing around on Saturday in Tinley Park. The Blue Devils dominated from start to finish, beating Andrew 41-7 in a Class 8A second-round game.

“This is the best we’ve been all season,” Warren running back Charley Thompson said. “We are probably playing at our high point now. We had a bit of a lull in the middle of the year and since then everyone has connected and we are at the same level.”

Thompson had a monster game with 21 carries for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior Cassius Callahan opened the second half with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown to put the Blue Devils ahead 27-0.

“In retrospect that Lake Zurich loss was probably the best thing that happened to us,” Warren coach Bryan McNulty said. “We’ve been ascending since that point.”

Warren quarterback Adam Behrens completed four passes for 60 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown pass to Taylen Curry.

Andrew’s score came on a one-yard touchdown run by Mike Barberi. The Thunderbolts (7-4) had one of their best seasons in recent history, winning a playoff game for the first time in 11 years.

Next up for Warren is a trip to Frankfort to face undefeated Lincoln-Way East in the quarterfinals.

“It’s going to be a heavyweight battle,” McNulty said. “We watched them play last night. They are good.

Next Up In High School Sports
Matt Vezza leads York past Marist in overtime thriller
How the Super 25 fared in the second round
Joshua Franklin’s 100-yard fake punt TD shocks Simeon, sends Crete-Monee to Class 6A quarterfinals
Lincoln-Way East survives Neuqua Valley’s late charge
IHSA state football playoff scores
Dave Butz, former Maine South, Purdue and NFL star, dies at 72
The Latest
Michael Mayer
College Sports
Paper tigers: Notre Dame routs No. 4 Clemson
Logan Diggs rushed for 114 yards on 17 carries and the Irish compiled 263 yards rushing
By Tom Coyne | Associated Press
 
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Off-duty suburban police officer shot on Far South Side
The 51-year-old woman who works as a police officer in Merrionette Park was shot in the neck, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
York’s Matt Vezza (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning touchdown in overtime against Marist.
High School Football
Matt Vezza leads York past Marist in overtime thriller
Some quarterbacks put up bigger numbers than York’s Matt Vezza, but few make as many big plays.
By Mike Clark
 
Michigan State v Illinois
College Sports
Michigan State 23, Illinois 15: Illini blow it on an afternoon that resembles bleak past
The Illini bumbled and stumbled throughout, but at least they’re still in command in the Big Ten West.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Michigan State at Illinois
College Sports
No. 16 Illini stunned by visiting Spartans
Tommy DeVito and Illinois stalled at the Spartans’ 25 when time expired
By Sun-Times wires
 