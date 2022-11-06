The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 6, 2022
Weather News Chicago

Tornado touches down in Kendall, Kane counties, meteorologists confirm

The tornado downed trees, snapped a power pole and damaged a barn’s roof, according to the National Weather Service.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Fg4NZZBVsAAK9J7.jpg

National Weather Service

A tornado ripped through parts of Kendall and Kane counties Saturday morning, downing trees, snapping a power pole and damaging a barn’s roof, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado touched down shortly after 11 a.m. in Little Rock, moving northeast for almost 4 miles to Big Rock, just west of Aurora, the weather service said.

The tornado was classified as EF-0, the weakest type, with winds estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was confirmed Sunday after a National Weather Service team surveyed the damage.

No injuries were reported.

The tornado was spawned by a cold front that brought showers and high winds to the Chicago area Saturday, according to the weather service.

Gusts as high as 77 mph were measured in suburban West Chicago. Midway airport had a gust of 59 mph, and O’Hare airport had a 60 mph gust.

