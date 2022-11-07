The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 7, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Sims’ air pollution tests may be botched, EPA says

Residents want to know what hazardous metals are being spewed into the air near homes and schools. They’ll have to wait to find out.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE Sims’ air pollution tests may be botched, EPA says
merlin_103167002.jpg

Some Pilsen residents are concerned about air pollution caused by Sims Metal Management. Recent air testing may have been botched, the EPA says.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pilsen residents wanting to learn more about toxic pollution from a nearby scrap metal-shredding operation will have to wait after government-mandated air monitors apparently failed to work properly.

In April, the Environmental Protection Agency ordered Sims Metal Management to install high-grade air monitors, including at three locations closest to homes and schools, to determine if the scrap yard may be releasing harmful levels of toxic metals and other pollution.

Sims shreds and recycles cars, appliances and other large pieces of scrap metal at 2500 S. Paulina St. along the Chicago River, near several schools and hundreds of homes. Residents complain about smells and pollution from the site, and a number of community members are trying to shut the business down.

Though the airtesting draws interest from the Pilsen community, the readings of hazardous metals, including lead, mercury, chromium and cadmium, can’t be trusted, the EPA said. And the data are also potentially flawed for large particle pollution.

“EPA has concerns that the monitoring equipment did not work as designed,” the agency said on its website. “Specifically, EPA is concerned that the monitoring equipment may have pulled in either too much or too little air, potentially invalidating the results.”

Three days worth of results for pollutants known as volatile organic compounds were analyzed, however, and EPA said it didn’t believe there were “short-term” health effects from those emissions at Sims. However, there was “not enough data” to determine long-term effects.

An EPA spokeswoman said the agency is working with the company to sort out the findings. Additional testing is planned. A Sims spokeswoman didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Sims, which has run afoul of pollution laws, is seeking new operating permits from the state and the city.

The mishap puts the city permit process on hold as public officials say they want to see EPA data before going forward with public hearings for Sims’ permit.

At least one Pilsen activist worries about a drawn-out fight like the one over General Iron’s proposed move to the Southeast Side. After years of community protests, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration denied the business’ operating permit this year.

“It’s out of hand,” said Troy Hernandez, a volunteer with the community group Pilsen Environmental Rights and Reform Organization. “It’s frustrating because we just went through the same thing on the Southeast Side.”

Sims was sued by the state last year for allegedly failing to show it is containing pollution. The EPA is trying to determine if the facility is violating the federal Clean Air Act.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News
Work on parking garage for O’Hare international terminal will cause traffic delays, city warns
Diego Uribe sentenced to life in prison for the murders of six family members in Gage Park
Man charged with picking up gun that was dropped outside River North club after shooting that killed 1, wounded 3
Walgreens’ VillageMD buys another urgent and primary care chain for $9 billion
City Council approves Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion budget by 32-18 vote
In-person early voting overtakes mail-in ballots for first time
The Latest
A rendering of the new parking garage being built at O’Hare Airport’s international terminal.
Transportation
Work on parking garage for O’Hare international terminal will cause traffic delays, city warns
Travelers are urged to allow for extra time if parking at Lot D, next to the international terminal. Other options include Economy Lot F, which connects to the terminal via the Airport Transit System, also known as the people mover.
By Manny Ramos
 
A voter casts their ballot for the 2022 midterms on Oct. 24 at an early voting site at the Chicago Public Library Bucktown Branch.
Letters to the Editor
Now is the time for Latinos to leverage their political strength
The Latino community has the opportunity to show its strength and elect leaders who will work with us to pursue equitable investment in our communities.
By Letters to the Editor
 
The U.S. Supreme Court.
Columnists
Tell the Supreme Court: We still need affirmative action
Some conservatives would like to retire affirmative action because they claim it’s accomplished everything it set out to do. But it hasn’t. Not even close.
By Ben Jealous
 
Caskets for six members of a family found murdered at their Gage Park home are seen at a funeral held Feb. 14. 2016 at St. Galls Church, 5511 S. Sawyer Ave.
Crime
Diego Uribe sentenced to life in prison for the murders of six family members in Gage Park
Diego Uribe shot, bludgeoned and stabbed the family to death during a robbery in 2016.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
AP22311524982926.jpg
Movies and TV
Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars for the third time
Late-night host says Academy’s invitation to return is ‘either a great honor or a trap.’
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
 