Tuesday, November 8, 2022
A first deer, a buck, with a compound bow worth the hunt

Nolan Lenc shot his first deer with a compound bow and it was a buck to earn Buck of the Week honors.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Nolan Lenc with his deer with a compound bow. Provided photo

Nolan Lenc of LaGrange shot his first deer, a buck, with a compound bow in Woodford County.

“He came in eying two does, made a quick stop at 35 yards and a good hit was put on,” his dad Jim emailed.

They tracked for two and a half hours, then thought of starting over in the morning, only to take one last look at a thorn/switchgrass thicket.

“He was found deep in the thick on that last look,” Jim Lenc emailed.

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) from around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times when the time is right. The online posting atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

