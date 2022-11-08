1 injured after extra-alarm fire spreads through four homes in Logan Square

One person was hospitalized after an extra-alarm fire spread through four homes in the Logan Square neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The fire began just after 6 a.m. at a three-story home in the 2400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, according to Deputy District Fire Chief Robert Jurewicz. The blaze spread to three neighboring buildings and about 125 firefighters responded to the scene, he said.

A man inside the home where the fire began was hospitalized in good condition, Jurewicz said. The nature of his injuries was unknown.

- Still and Box/2-11 - 2444 N Washtenaw A pic.twitter.com/qHX3pIbuzB — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 8, 2022

The building where the fire started was gutted but firefighters were able to keep damage to a minimum in the three adjacent buildings, Jurewicz said.

The blaze was under control by 8 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.