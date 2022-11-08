Man dies days after shooting in North Lawndale

A man has died days after a shooting in North Lawndale on the West Side.
Maurice Timberlake, 23, was arguing with someone on the afternoon of Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Avenue when the person opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Timberlake was struck in the back and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 4:32 a.m. Monday, according to the medical examiner’s office.
There was no one in custody.
Reserved tickets for next summer’s NASCAR races on Chicago streets go on sale this week — ranging from $465 to $4,300
‘Cartel wives’ married to Pedro Flores, Margarito Flores lose bid to dismiss money-laundering charges
Before realizing the red glow was his neighbor’s house that was on fire, Logan Square man thought: ‘Oh, the blood moon. Cool.’
Man sues Chicago police detective he claims forced false confession that led to murder conviction and 13 years behind bars
The Latest
Both boys were struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
Let’s look at 10 storylines for the new season.
Voters hit the polls for the midterms, man sues Chicago cop he claims forced false confession and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
The increase in city funding under Mayor Lori Lightfoot has helped create a mental health network that is serving more patients than ever.
The Marvel star takes the baton from another Avenger, Paul Rudd.