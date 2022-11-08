The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man dies days after shooting in North Lawndale

Maurice Timberlake was struck in the back and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has died days after a shooting in North Lawndale on the West Side.

Maurice Timberlake, 23, was arguing with someone on the afternoon of Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of West Fillmore Avenue when the person opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Timberlake was struck in the back and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 4:32 a.m. Monday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

There was no one in custody.

