The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Slow early returns keep Dems guessing whether they’ll hold on to majority on Illinois Supreme Court

But they had reasons for optimism as Judge Elizabeth Rochford led Republican Mark Curran, with 21% of precincts counted in the newly drawn suburban 2nd District.

By  Lauren FitzPatrick and Matthew Hendrickson
   
Illinois Republicans are hoping to regain control of the state Supreme Court by picking up two seats in Chicago’s suburbs in November’s election. Clockwise from top left, the candidates are: Republican Mark Curran, Democrat Elizabeth Rochford, Democrat Mary Kay O’Brien and Republican Michael Burke.

Slow early returns Tuesday night kept Democrats guessing whether they would retain their 4-3 majority on the Illinois Supreme Court.

But they had reasons for optimism as Judge Elizabeth Rochford led Republican Mark Curran, with 24% of precincts counted in the newly drawn suburban 2nd District.

Rochford was up 57% to 43% over the former Lake County sheriff who was seeking his first-ever judicial office in a district covering the northwestern and western suburbs.

Results trickled in even more slowly in the 3rd District in the western and southwestern suburbs.

Incumbent Republican Justice Michael J. Burke jumped to an early lead over Appellate Justice Mary Kay O’Brien. But his 60%-40% lead was from just 9% of precincts counted.

This year, with two vacancies to fill, Republicans believed they had a shot at shifting the court’s balance with abortion, gun control and workers’ rights in the spotlight.

The court’s boundaries also had been redrawn for the first time in 58 years. But while Democrats mapped out the lines, they couldn’t guarantee wins. Millions of dollars were poured into these races, yet the court’s balance seemed, early on, bound for the same split.

Rochford, a Lake County judge since 2012, wasn’t watching the tally at the Post Time Bar and Grille in Libertyville, saying she’d wait for the race to be called.

She said she only considered running for the Supreme Court seat when the new district was created.“It was an opportunity I never dreamed of, but I wanted to be able to serve”.

She said she wouldn’t be prepared for the role without prior experience as a judge. “I thinkI’dcertainly be at a disadvantage,” she said, a dig at Curran who’s never been a judge.

Curran hosted a party in Libertyville,at Austin’s Restaurant, where supporters said Curran’s work in law enforcement makes up for his lack of experience as a judge.

”He was a sheriff and he’s been a lawyer, but most important is I believe he has common sense,” said Jim Stubing, a cabinet maker of 46 years. “He’s seen it all, so that’s different from how a judge would see it.”

The newly drawn 2nd District covers Kane, Lake and McHenry counties plus DeKalb and Kendall counties.

The 3rd District comprises DuPage and Will counties, plus Bureau, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee and LaSalle counties.

Burke, an Illinois appellate justice for 12 years, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2020 to fill a retirement vacancy in the then-2nd District.

O’Brien has been a justice on the 3rd District Appellate Court for over 19 years, and before that she was a member of the Illinois House of Representatives.

