Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Signing Day: The top 10 college basketball recruiting classes

By  Joe Henricksen
   
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer greets fans in the Duke student section after earning his first win as head coach of the Blue Devils.

AP Photos

The top recruting classes in the country.

1. Duke

Jon Scheyer is on fire in recruiting. He landed the top class last year after being named Coach K’s successor, and he backed it up with another No. 1 class this year. This group has a ridiculous amount of five-star prospects: 6-8 Mackenzie Mgbako, a top five player in the country, 6-8 Sean Stewart, guards Caleb Foster and Jared McCain, and 6-10 T.J. Power.

2. Kentucky

A mega-class with a trio of top 10 players in the country –– and a combined four five-stars –– includes point guard Robert Dillingham, 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw and 6-7 wing Justin Edwards, the No. 2 player in the class. Could the Wildcats add uncommitted superstar DJ Wagner, 247Sports’ top-ranked prospect?

3. Michigan State

Tom Izzo plucked Xavier Booker, Rivals.com’s No. 1 ranked player in the country, out of Indianapolis. The 6-11 Booker headlines a class with four top 100 recruits, including Joliet West point guard Jeremy Fears, Jr.

4. Connecticut

In this day and age of the transfer portal, UConn will bring in an old school class with five high school prospects. The best of the bunch is 6-6 combo guard Stephon Castle out of Georgia, a consensus top 25 talent.

5. Oregon

The combination of Kwame Evans, a 6-9 five-star recruit, and top 20 talent Mookie Cook gives the Ducks the best class in the Pac-12. Oregon prep star and top 50 talent Jackson Shelstad stayed home and is the point guard of the future.

6. Iowa State

Cyclones put together a class full of size, length and star talent. But Omaha Biliew, a power-packed 6-8 top 20 player in the country out of Waukee, Iowa, is clearly the centerpiece.

7. Ohio State

The Buckeyes secured three top 100 players in the country, led by 6-6 wing Scotty Middleton. Combo guard Taison Chatman and two local Ohio prep products, 6-7 forward Devin Royal and 6-9 big Austin Park round out the class.

8. Alabama

The resurgent Crimson Tide basketball program keeps it rolling with a second straight top 10 recruiting class. This year’s four-man class includes three top 100 players. The best of the bunch is 6-7 Mouhamed Dioubate and 6-8 Sam Walters.

9. Kansas

A trio of top 100 guards will bolster the perimeter attack as point guard Elmarko Jackson, shooter Jamari McDowell and combo guard Chris Johnson are all headed to Lawrence.

10. Tennessee

The tandem of 6-5 guard Freddie Dilione and 6-11 J.P. Estrella, both ranked among the top 50 players in the country, have star potential.

