Signing Day: Local basketball recruits

When looking back 12 or 18 months ago, no one would have forecasted seven high-major players in the class, especially after top 100 national talent JJ Taylor left Kenwood for California following his sophomore year.
Also, no one would have predicted the number of Division I players would rise to 30-plus in the class. This week the state will have 29 players sign with another handful with either Division I offers or on the bubble of emerging as Division I prospects.
Here is the complete list of area players expected to sign with Division I schools during the early signing period, which runs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16.
Player, High School, College
Darrin Ames, Kenwood, Kansas State
Darrion Baker, Hillcrest, Akron
Richard Barron, St. Ignatius, George Mason
Troy Cicero, Romeoville, Loyola Maryland
Cameron Christie, Rolling Meadows, Minnesota
Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook, Miami Ohio
DeAndre Craig, Mount Carmel, Denver
Dalen Davis, Young, Yale
Jeremy Fears Jr., Joliet West, Michigan State
Jake Fiegen, New Trier, Cornell
Ahmad Henderson, Brother Rice, Niagra
Quentin Jones, Marian Catholic, Cal Poly
Jackson Kotecki, St. Ignatius, Miami Ohio
Sam Lewis, Simeon, Toledo
Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East, Towson
Matthew Moore, Joliet West, UNC-Wilmington
Marcus Pigram, Young, The Citadel
Nik Polonowski, Lyons, Pennsylvania
Miles Rubin, Simeon, Loyola
Wesley Rubin, Simeon, Northern Iowa
Drew Scharnowski, Burlington Central, Belmont
Kaiden Space, Simeon, Stony Brook
Asa Thomas, Lake Forest, Clemson