My hospital visit showed the value of our country’s diversity

A few weeks ago, I underwent a cervical laminectomy, painful at any age and definitely difficult at my age at 81. I had the procedure done at NorthShore Skokie Hospital. I came away impressed by a remarkable thing, or perhaps not so much remarkable as normally unnoticed by most.

I was treated by a skilled surgeon and an incredible support staff. Every person who treated me, tested me or aided me was competent, thoughtful and genuinely concerned with my welfare. One expects that at a hospital. What I did not expect was the diversity of races, nationalities, religious backgrounds and sexual orientations. Each person I engaged in conversation was interesting, and any preconceptions about certain groups fell aside in a few moments of conversation.

White supremacists want to ban everyone who is not like them, or retain some domination carried over from the past. They see people of color as a threat. They are no threat; they all contribute to our common welfare.

The MAGA types want to make America great again, but what I saw convinced me that it is great now and will be greater as diversity increases.

Gil Liss, Chicago

Brittney Griner’s plight related to inequities female athletes face

Many Americans are concerned about the safety and return of Brittney Griner, who was transferred to a penal colony earlier this week in Russia, where many people believe she has been wrongfully detained.

We must ask ourselves why Griner even had to go overseas in the first place. WNBA players have been flocking to foreign countries during their off season because it’s impossible for them to earn more money here, due to the WBNA’s smaller fanbase (compared to the NBA) and fewer sponsorship opportunities.

One way we can prevent a recurrence of the Griner situation is to support WBNA players so they can earn a salary comparable to their male counterparts and won’t feel compelled to go overseas to play basketball.

If we can get behind soccer and hockey — sports that did not originate in the U.S. — then we can promote women’s basketball. If adequate revenue is not generated through game attendance and sponsorships, then higher salaries are impossible. Women’s basketball displays a high level of skill and execution. Let’s attend more WNBA games, sports fans, and pressure more businesses to sponsor these amazing athletes.

Saul Holmes, Chatham

In his mind, Trump trumps all

Donald Trump did not wait in getting personal with Ron DeSantis who was reelected as the governor of Florida on Tuesday. How did DeSantis offend Trump? He is thinking about running for president in the 2024 primary. Didn’t Trump once praise DeSantis? What crime or personal impropriety has DeSantis committed? I guess he has not demonstrated enough Trump love. When are Trump followers going to get it? This is not about making America great again. It’s not even about being a good Republican. It’s about Trump, period. When will they understand this and care enough to turn away?

Laurence Siegel, Manteno