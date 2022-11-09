The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

My hospital visit showed the value of our country’s diversity

MAGA is wrong. Our country is great now and will be greater as diversity increases.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE My hospital visit showed the value of our country’s diversity
Former President Donald Trump smiles while wearing a Make American Great Again hat after the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) ORG XMIT: NJSW148

Donald Trump smiles while wearing a Make American Great Again hat after the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey. MAGA is wrong about diversity, a reader writes.

AP

A few weeks ago, I underwent a cervical laminectomy, painful at any age and definitely difficult at my age at 81. I had the procedure done at NorthShore Skokie Hospital. I came away impressed by a remarkable thing, or perhaps not so much remarkable as normally unnoticed by most.

I was treated by a skilled surgeon and an incredible support staff. Every person who treated me, tested me or aided me was competent, thoughtful and genuinely concerned with my welfare. One expects that at a hospital. What I did not expect was the diversity of races, nationalities, religious backgrounds and sexual orientations. Each person I engaged in conversation was interesting, and any preconceptions about certain groups fell aside in a few moments of conversation.

White supremacists want to ban everyone who is not like them, or retain some domination carried over from the past. They see people of color as a threat. They are no threat; they all contribute to our common welfare.

The MAGA types want to make America great again, but what I saw convinced me that it is great now and will be greater as diversity increases.

Gil Liss, Chicago

Brittney Griner’s plight related to inequities female athletes face

Many Americans are concerned about the safety and return of Brittney Griner, who was transferred to a penal colony earlier this week in Russia, where many people believe she has been wrongfully detained.

We must ask ourselves why Griner even had to go overseas in the first place. WNBA players have been flocking to foreign countries during their off season because it’s impossible for them to earn more money here, due to the WBNA’s smaller fanbase (compared to the NBA) and fewer sponsorship opportunities.

One way we can prevent a recurrence of the Griner situation is to support WBNA players so they can earn a salary comparable to their male counterparts and won’t feel compelled to go overseas to play basketball.

If we can get behind soccer and hockey — sports that did not originate in the U.S. — then we can promote women’s basketball. If adequate revenue is not generated through game attendance and sponsorships, then higher salaries are impossible. Women’s basketball displays a high level of skill and execution. Let’s attend more WNBA games, sports fans, and pressure more businesses to sponsor these amazing athletes.

Saul Holmes, Chatham

In his mind, Trump trumps all

Donald Trump did not wait in getting personal with Ron DeSantis who was reelected as the governor of Florida on Tuesday. How did DeSantis offend Trump? He is thinking about running for president in the 2024 primary. Didn’t Trump once praise DeSantis? What crime or personal impropriety has DeSantis committed? I guess he has not demonstrated enough Trump love. When are Trump followers going to get it? This is not about making America great again. It’s not even about being a good Republican. It’s about Trump, period. When will they understand this and care enough to turn away?

Laurence Siegel, Manteno

Next Up In Commentary
Communities need massive capital investment to combat gun violence
The midterm’s biggest loser: Donald Trump
Dusty Baker proves that nice guys — and good managers — do indeed finish first
Biden administration relies on flawed argument for banning gun possession by marijuana users
With electoral victory, Jonathan Jackson keeps hope alive
Buh-bye, Bailey. Don’t let the door ...
The Latest
GettyImages_1200729975.jpg
Celebrities
Jennifer Aniston says she tried IVF but ‘ship has sailed’ on having a baby
‘I was throwing everything at it,’ says the ‘Friends’ alum, the subject of endless gossip about her chances for motherhood.
By Amy Haneline | USA Today
 
Marie Trzupek Lynch
Business
CEO of Skills for Chicagoland’s Future leaving for human resources job at Morningstar
Marie Trzupek Lynch founded the job placement organization in 2012 and now has it on a national expansion campaign.
By David Roeder
 
Rosetta Scott, 78, in her home on the 1400 block of North Mayfield Avenue in North Austin, where a nonprofit repaired the roof, basement and installed a railing on her front steps.
Afternoon Edition
Chicagoan’s Austin home gets ‘godsend’ repairs, looking back on the 2022 midterms and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A woman who was an organizer and victim of a vigil that was shot up on Halloween, begins to cry as she speaks to Ald. Jason Ervin before a vigil for the victims of the shooting at West Polk Street and South California Avenue, in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
Other Views
Communities need massive capital investment to combat gun violence
The Sankofa Wellness Village project, set to break ground in 2023 with a center that includes a clinic, exercise facility, early childhood programs, credit union and more, is one example.
By Rev. Marshall E. Hatch Sr. and David Ansell, MD
 
Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison at his Election Night Party on Tuesday.
Elections
Last Republican standing lands on his feet in County Board race, but control of other former GOP seat still up in the air
Before his reelection was certain, Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison said he was saddened by Democratic dominance of the County Board. “I don’t believe that either party should ever have complete control,” he said Tuesday night. “There has to be checks and balances in government.”
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 