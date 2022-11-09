The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
News Politics Elections

Workers’ rights amendment has an edge, but the outcome could be close

Union leaders and supporters believe the measure will get a majority of all votes cast in Tuesday’s election.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Workers’ rights amendment has an edge, but the outcome could be close
Nabisco_strike.jpg

Union workers form a picket line outside the Nabisco plant at 7300 S. Kedzie Ave. in 2021. A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution guaranteeing collective bargaining rights appears close to passing.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A state constitutional amendment guaranteeing collective bargaining rights appeared close to passage Wednesday, and labor unions that backed the measure claimed victory.

But the margin was tight enough that voters’ final verdict may depend on results being certified from all 102 counties in Illinois.

Amending the Illinois Constitution is complicated. To pass, a proposed amendment must get approval from at least 60% of those voting on it, or from a majority of all persons voting in the election. The amendment has fallen short of the 60% standard but appears to be clearing the majority-of-all-voters standard.

Returns from the Associated Press, which estimated it has received 91% of votes cast, show the amendment being favored by 1.948 million voters. AP does not track the total number of votes cast, but it shows that 3.874 million votes were cast in the governor’s race.

If the total votes cast is close to that number, the amendment would have the majority needed to pass. However, some people may have cast a ballot without voting for governor.

Joe Bowen, spokesman for the Vote Yes for Workers’ Rights campaign, said it gathered more complete data than the AP’s. He said the campaign’s numbers show the amendment getting almost 53% of all votes in the election.

The issue could be unsettled for a while. Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections, said it would not determine the total number of votes in the election until it certifies official totals Dec. 5.

Labor leaders backing the campaign proclaimed victory in statements early Wednesday. Tim Drea, president of the Illinois AFL-CIO, said voters clearly said that “Illinois is and always will be a workers’ rights state.”

Business groups opposed the amendment but left most of the fight to the Illinois Policy Institute, a right-wing research group. Mailee Smith, its staff attorney and director of labor policy, said the vote was too close to call.

Smith said that if the amendment passes, “I would expect to see litigation from the private sector because this is clearly a violation of its rights.”

The amendment would assure that workers can unionize and bargain on a range of issues affecting economic welfare and safety. It also would forbid right-to-work laws for the private sector. Right-to-work allows people to avoid union dues as a condition of employment.

Of those voting “yes” or ‘”no” on the amendment, AP’s data show 58.5% supporting it, short of the 60% needed under that standard.

Next Up In News
Four more years! Maybe? Pritzker downplays presidential buzz after soaring speech — but won’t commit to serving full term as gov
Man detained after eggs thrown at King Charles III
In a first, doctors treat a fatal genetic disease before birth
Last Republican standing lands on his feet in County Board race, but control of other former GOP seat still up in the air
Police release few details about shooting involving off-duty cop on Northwest Side
Rev. Donald Senior dead at 82; headed Catholic Theological Union
The Latest
ASIANAMERICAN_04.jpg
Other Views
Asian Americans are making a big mark in Illinois politics
A long history of structural racial inequality blocked Asian Americans from political participation. With Tuesday’s wins, we’ll be able to advocate for our communities so that it will not be possible to make policies “about us without us.”
By State Rep. Theresa Mah
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker laughs at a question during a news conference at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, Wednesday.
Elections
Four more years! Maybe? Pritzker downplays presidential buzz after soaring speech — but won’t commit to serving full term as gov
The governor insisted Wednesday he is “not focused” on presidential politics “at all.” Pressed on whether he’d commit to finishing his term as governor regardless of how the 2024 presidential politics play out, Pritzker said: “I commit to you that I’m, you know, planning to be the governor for the next four years.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
AP22313424084401.jpg
Nation/World
Man detained after eggs thrown at King Charles III
No eggs appeared to hit the king or Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.
By Associated Press
 
2022102920ST_AMYBOYLE_8172.jpg
Theater
Dungeon drag: Role-play show ‘Twenty-Sided Tavern’ is too shallow to be immersive
Neither fantasy nor comedy nor even a game, it’s a series of repetitive, one-note jokes told by one-dimensional characters, interspersed with meaningless audience interaction.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Orioles_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
White Sox starting rotation needs attention this offseason
Free agent Johnny Cueto is gone, and question marks remain from 2022 rotation.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 