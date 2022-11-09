The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Nation/World News

Man detained after eggs thrown at King Charles III

No eggs appeared to hit the king or Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Man detained after eggs thrown at King Charles III
AP22313424084401.jpg

King Charles III reacts after an egg was thrown in his direction Wednesday in York, England.

Jame Glossop/Pool

LONDON — A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after someone hurled eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.

The incident happened as the king and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple, who continued to be greeted by local dignitaries and to meet assembled well-wishers.

Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain’s PA news agency reported that the man booed and shouted, “This country was built on the blood of slaves,” as he was being detained.

Other members of the crowd tried to drown him out by chanting “Shame on you” and “God save the King.”

North Yorkshire Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense and was being held in custody.

Charles and Camilla traveled to York as part of a series of engagements around the U.K. marking the start of the new king’s reign. They attended a service at the city’s cathedral, York Minster, and unveiled a statue of the king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September after 70 years on the throne.

Next Up In News
Four more years! Maybe? Pritzker downplays presidential buzz after soaring speech — but won’t commit to serving full term as gov
Workers’ rights amendment has an edge, but the outcome could be close
In a first, doctors treat a fatal genetic disease before birth
Last Republican standing lands on his feet in County Board race, but control of other former GOP seat still up in the air
Police release few details about shooting involving off-duty cop on Northwest Side
Rev. Donald Senior dead at 82; headed Catholic Theological Union
The Latest
ASIANAMERICAN_04.jpg
Other Views
Asian Americans are making a big mark in Illinois politics
A long history of structural racial inequality blocked Asian Americans from political participation. With Tuesday’s wins, we’ll be able to advocate for our communities so that it will not be possible to make policies “about us without us.”
By State Rep. Theresa Mah
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker laughs at a question during a news conference at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, Wednesday.
Elections
Four more years! Maybe? Pritzker downplays presidential buzz after soaring speech — but won’t commit to serving full term as gov
The governor insisted Wednesday he is “not focused” on presidential politics “at all.” Pressed on whether he’d commit to finishing his term as governor regardless of how the 2024 presidential politics play out, Pritzker said: “I commit to you that I’m, you know, planning to be the governor for the next four years.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Nabisco_strike.jpg
News
Workers’ rights amendment has an edge, but the outcome could be close
Union leaders and supporters believe the measure will get a majority of all votes cast in Tuesday’s election.
By David Roeder
 
2022102920ST_AMYBOYLE_8172.jpg
Theater
Dungeon drag: Role-play show ‘Twenty-Sided Tavern’ is too shallow to be immersive
Neither fantasy nor comedy nor even a game, it’s a series of repetitive, one-note jokes told by one-dimensional characters, interspersed with meaningless audience interaction.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Orioles_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
White Sox starting rotation needs attention this offseason
Free agent Johnny Cueto is gone, and question marks remain from 2022 rotation.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 