The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 11, 2022
College Sports Sports

Northwestern’s defense steps up in victory over Prairie View

Northwestern’s defense held the Panthers scoreless over the final 3:26 and allowed just four points over the final 10 minutes.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Northwestern’s defense steps up in victory over Prairie View
Robbie Beran had 20 points and 12 rebounds against Prairie View A&amp;M.

Robbie Beran had 20 points and 12 rebounds against Prairie View A&M.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Robbie Beran had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Chase Audige made several key plays, and Northwestern rallied to defeat Prairie View A&M 61-51 on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Audige hit a 3-pointer and later a pair of free throws to give the Wildcats a 51-47 lead with 6:17 remaining. It was Northwestern’s first lead since the 14-minute mark of the second half. At 3:48 Audige made a layup for a 56-49 lead and the Wildcats continued to extend their lead from there.

Northwestern’s defense, 12th nationally with 54.5 points allowed per game and sixth at 35.4% field goal percentage allowed, held the Panthers scoreless over the final 3:26 and allowed just four points over the final 10 minutes. Prairie View finished at 29% shooting for the game and Northwestern hit on 29.5%.

Audige finished with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks. Beran had four 3-pointers and three blocks. Boo Buie had 12 points and seven assists for the Wildcats (7-2).

Jeremiah Gambrell scored 16 points for Prairie View (4-5) but shot 6-for-22 overall and missed 11 3-pointers. Hegel Augustin had 10 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Northwestern finished the first half at 18.8% shooting overall and 4-of-18 on 3-pointers. The Wildcats made only two 2-point field goals in the first half and trailed 29-24 at the break.

Northwestern’s struggles in the first half were evidenced by 5-for-25 shooting over the first 16 minutes. At the 4-minute timeout Beran, who had 13 points and five rebounds at that point, was the only Wildcat who had scored more than two points.

The Wildcats improved to 14-1 all-time against SWAC schools, with a 14-0 record at home.

Northwestern plays the second game of a six-game homestand on Saturday against DePaul.

Next Up In College Sports
No. 17 Illinois falls to Penn State
Just Sayin’: Call the Heisman Trophy what it is — a quarterbacks’ award. But should it be?
USC’s Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy after leading Trojans’ turnaround
Wiseman Trophies: the 2022 college football awards you won’t see presented on TV
100 years of wisdom: Sister Jean, matriarch of Loyola University Chicago, to publish a memoir
Terrence Shannon scores 12 in OT to lift No. 17 Illinois past No. 2 Texas
The Latest
Derrick Jones Jr.
Bulls
Bulls lose another heartbreaker and have only themselves to blame
It seemed like DeMar DeRozan would once again play hero, hitting three free throws in the overtime with less than a second left on the clock. Then AJ Griffin happened.
By Joe Cowley
 
IMG_1093.jpg
Chicago
‘Prayer is not enough.” Elected officials, community advocates issue call to action at vigil for victims of gun violence in Hyde Park
The event was one of a series of vigils held across the country for the 10th annual National Vigil for All Victims and Survivors of Gun Violence.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A boy, 16, was shot Tuesday while walking down the street in Roseland.
Crime
14-year-old boy shot, wounded on Far South Side
The boy, who was shot in the shoulder, arm and flank, was hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
St. Rita’s James Brown (13) reacts during the game against Brother Rice.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 11, 2022
Marist joins after its perfect start to the season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
merlin_109844305.jpg
Columnists
More than just the Tumblers
As he nears retirement, Jesse White reflects on his time in baseball, the military, 1955 Montgomery, as secretary of state and his work with a certain well-known gymnastics group.
By Neil Steinberg
 