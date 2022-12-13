The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Gunman in mass shooting at Portage Park bar stood over daughter as she tended to her father and shot her in the head: source

Mariah Vera was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but her father Ricky Vera, 50 was pronounced dead outside the Vera Lounge. Two of Mariah Vera’s friends were also killed: Mercedes Imari , 24, and Mario Pozuelos, 26.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Gunman in mass shooting at Portage Park bar stood over daughter as she tended to her father and shot her in the head: source
Screen_Shot_2022_12_13_at_11.01.01.png

Mercedes Imari , 24, Mario Pozuelos, 26, and Ricky Vera, 50.

Facebook

Mariah Vera rushed to her father’s side as a gunman opened fire at her birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend.

As she wept and tended to his wounds, the gunman walked up and shot her in the head, according to a law enforcement source. 

Vera, 25, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, but her father Ricky Vera, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene outside his brother’s bar, Vera Lounge, in the 5500 block of West School Street early Sunday.

Two of Mariah Vera’s friends were also killed: Mercedes Imari, a 24-year-old mother of a young boy and infant twins; and Mario Pozuelos, 26, a “beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin,” according to a GoFundMe page.

Witnesses said the gunman fled in a dark-colored SUV. Police said a suspect was taken into custody the next day but no charges have been announced.

Police have said little more about the shooting, but a friend of the Vera family said an argument broke out around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and someone went to his car and grabbed a gun.

“Rick was celebrating his daughter Mariah’s birthday late Saturday night with other family and friends when an argument escalated,” the family friend, Luis E. Ortiz, said on a GoFundMe page for the Veras.

Another friend, Oscar Ortiz, said Rick Vera was an “excellent husband, excellent grandfather, excellent father, excellent brother.”

Imari “was a wonderful mother to our three precious babies — a 3 1/2-year-old boy and 9-month-old boy and girl twins,” Miguel Gordillo, the children’s father, said in a GoFundMe appeal.

“She put in long hours day and night to meet the needs of our growing family without once complaining,” Gordillo said. “She absolutely adored our babies and made our family the center of her life. She was especially excited to celebrate the holidays and was looking forward to gathering with our extended families and creating beautiful memories with our babies.”

Imari had a love for fashion and beauty” and intended to go to school and open her own business, he said. “We are devastated.”

Pozuelos’s family said it was “at a loss for words.”

“He was taken from us too soon due to a senseless act of gun violence,” the family said in its GoFundMe appeal. “Our Mario had his whole life ahead.”

Next Up In News
Mom’s empty taco shop fills with customers after daughter’s TikTok post
Casino zoning clears Council panel after minority hiring assurances
Is Chuy running away with race for Chicago mayor? Local 150 poll shows he is.
Former Phillies ace, Whiz Kid Curt Simmons dead at 93
Mayor Willie Wilson and other predictions
‘Something to fight for’
The Latest
Anabel Abarca
La Voz Chicago
Lightfoot nombra reemplazo del ex concejal Cardenas, enfrenta elecciones en febrero
En un lapso de solo unos meses, Lightfoot ha tenido la rara oportunidad de hacer cuatro nombramientos de concejales.
By Fran Spielman
 
A Chicago Reader Box.
Letters to the Editor
To protect journalists from government harassment, PRESS Act is now on Senate’s fast track
It’s critical that we protect this pillar of our democracy. I support the PRESS Act and have cleared it for fast-track consideration on the Senate “hotline.”
By Letters to the Editor
 
The Bulls’ Alex Caruso and Javonte Green try to defend the Warriors’ Klay Thompson.
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan still trying to get a real look at new lineup
Following an embarrassing loss in Phoenix, Donovan and the coaching staff wanted to switch the starting lineup around. That lasted just one game before the injuries again hit this roster. That could change against New York on Wednesday, when Donovan could roll it out again.
By Joe Cowley
 
Isabel Milan holds up the TikTok post on her phone that drew support for her mother’s taco stand in Glenview.
Business
Mom’s empty taco shop fills with customers after daughter’s TikTok post
Isabel Milan posted a message Wednesday night. By the time she woke up it had a million likes, and there was a line of customers outside her mom’s taco shop in Glenview.
By Mitch Dudek
 
merlin_110341010.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Detienen a un sospechoso de tiroteo en un bar de Portage Park donde resultaron 3 muertos, 1 herido
La policía sospecha que el pistolero abrió fuego tras enzarzarse en una discusión a primera hora del domingo en el Vera Lounge, situado en el bloque 5500 al oeste de la calle School, según informaron las autoridades.
By Tom Schuba
 