Man fatally shot in Jackson Park home

A man was fatally shot Saturday evening at a Jackson Park home.
John Maruszak, 33, was at a residence in the 2000 block of East 67th Street when someone shot him in his head about 6:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.
Maruszak was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
A partnership between the Chicago Public Library and the Field Museum allows a group of kids to experience an up-close look at the history of dinosaurs and fossils.
Concerns brought to lawmakers at a House Judiciary Committee hearing included the constitutionality of the measure, the cost and whether it will prompt more arrests for those under 21 who would have been able to legally acquire a FOID and gun otherwise.
Cook County’s delinquent property tax sales process discriminates against minorities, lawsuit states
The lawsuit alleges that the county’s delinquent property tax sales process disproportionally causes minority families to lose their homes without compensating them for their property.
The Bears don’t always have Johnson shadow the opponent’s best receiver, but Johnson is hoping they do Sunday against the Eagles. He always wants the No. 1 guy. “I feel like I’m the best. And they feel like they’re the best,” Johnson said. “So why not go at it.”