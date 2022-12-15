The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 15, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Jackson Park home

John Maruszak, 33, was at a residence in the 2000 block of East 67th Street when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Jackson Park home
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was fatally shot Saturday evening at a Jackson Park home.

John Maruszak, 33, was at a residence in the 2000 block of East 67th Street when someone shot him in his head about 6:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Maruszak was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
Story time at Field Museum lets youngsters explore the world of dinosaurs
Democrats hear some dissent in push to pass assault weapons ban
Cook County’s delinquent property tax sales process discriminates against minorities, lawsuit states
Man fatally shot during argument in Douglas
2 more members of suspected armed robbery crew ordered held without bail
Billie Moore, the first U.S. women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies at 79
The Latest
Bolingbrook’s Kyan Berry-Johnson, left, takes the ball to the basket around Wabonsie Valley’s Eric Chtilianov.
High School Basketball
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Mosiah Thompson, 4, looks at a dinosaur fossil during a tour of the Hall of Dinosaurs, which is part of a storytelling event at the Field Museum on Thursdays.
Chicago
Story time at Field Museum lets youngsters explore the world of dinosaurs
A partnership between the Chicago Public Library and the Field Museum allows a group of kids to experience an up-close look at the history of dinosaurs and fossils.
By Mariah Rush
 
Members of the Illinois House Judiciary Committee attend a hearing on the Protect Illinois Communities Act at the Bilandic Building in the Loop, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The bill would prohibit the sale of assault weapons and ammunition magazines that have more than 10 rounds and require most state firearm owner identification holders to be 21 or older.
Metro/State
Democrats hear some dissent in push to pass assault weapons ban
Concerns brought to lawmakers at a House Judiciary Committee hearing included the constitutionality of the measure, the cost and whether it will prompt more arrests for those under 21 who would have been able to legally acquire a FOID and gun otherwise.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Cook County treasurer’s office on Tuesday, March 3, deadline for paying the first installment on property tax bills.
News
Cook County’s delinquent property tax sales process discriminates against minorities, lawsuit states
The lawsuit alleges that the county’s delinquent property tax sales process disproportionally causes minority families to lose their homes without compensating them for their property.
By David Struett
 
merlin_108926857.jpg
Sports
Jaylon Johnson relishes matchup vs. A.J. Brown
The Bears don’t always have Johnson shadow the opponent’s best receiver, but Johnson is hoping they do Sunday against the Eagles. He always wants the No. 1 guy. “I feel like I’m the best. And they feel like they’re the best,” Johnson said. “So why not go at it.”
By Mark Potash
 