Man shot, killed in Jackson Park

A man was fatally shot Saturday evening at a Jackson Park home.
John Maruszak, 33, was at a residence in the 2000 block of East 67th Street when someone shot him in the head about 6:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.
Maruszak was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
