Sunday, December 18, 2022
One too many laterals gives Raiders a bizarre win over the Patriots

Las Vegas defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed an unnecessary lateral by New England’s Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown.

By  Associated Press
   
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after scoring against the Patriots on an interception with no time left on the clock in the fourth quarter.

John Locher/AP

LAS VEGAS — Defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England’s Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Las Vegas Raiders a 30-24 victory over the Patriots on Sunday.

With the game tied at 24-all, the Patriots decided to run a series of pitches in a last-ditch attempt to avoid overtime. Rhamondre Stevenson pitched the ball to Meyers, who heaved it across the field and into the arms of Jones, who had nothing but open field in front of him.

The wild finish bailed out the Raiders (6-8), who led 17-3 at halftime before allowing the Patriots (7-7) to score 21 straight points. Las Vegas scored two touchdowns in the final 32 seconds and seriously damaged New England’s playoff hopes.

Stevenson, who went to high school in Las Vegas, had 19 carries for 172 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown with 3:43 left that appeared to put the game away.

But the Raiders answered in the final minute. Derek Carr found Keenan Cole in the left corner of the end zone for a 30-yard TD. Cole’s left foot came down close to the boundary, but the play was upheld on review.

