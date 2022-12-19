Man fatally shot in Ukrainian Village

A man is dead after being shot in Ukrainian Village on Monday afternoon, police said.
The 27-year-old man was sitting in a car in a parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when another car approached. Two men got out of the car and fired shots, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.
