Man fatally shot in Ukrainian Village

A man is dead after being shot in Ukrainian Village on Monday afternoon, police said.

The 27-year-old man was sitting in a car in a parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when another car approached. Two men got out of the car and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.

