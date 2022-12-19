The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 19, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Ukrainian Village

The man, 27, was sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Yellow and red crime tape in front of residence.

Sun-Times File Photo

A man is dead after being shot in Ukrainian Village on Monday afternoon, police said.

The 27-year-old man was sitting in a car in a parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when another car approached. Two men got out of the car and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.

The Latest
Students and their supporters participate in a peace walk around Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen, less than a week after a mass shooting outside the school killed two teenagers and wounded two others, Monday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2022. Nathan Billegas, 14, and Brandon Perez, 15, were killed and two other teens — a boy and a girl, both 15 — were wounded as classes were being dismissed Friday at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Editorials
Cracking ‘code of silence’ to solve murders must be a two-way street
Witnesses with crucial information about a crime may have legitimate reason to be afraid to report that information. But in the end, witnesses owe it to the community to speak up. If not, they risk the lives of more young teens like Brandon Perez and Nathan Billegas,
By CST Editorial Board
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_07_at_9.02.08_PM.png
News
Suburban businessman gets 57-month sentence in PPE scam
Dennis W. Haggerty Jr. pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and must pay nearly $2 million in restitution to 2 hospitals that ordered N95 face masks from his firm.
By Allison Novelo and Jon Seidel
 
Singer Lizzo paid tribute to Chicago artist Annie Lee’s “Blue Monday” painting during her performance on “Saturday Night Live.”
Entertainment and Culture
Lizzo’s ‘SNL’ tribute to Chicago-raised artist Annie Lee’s iconic ‘Blue Monday’ was ‘awe-inspiring,’ family says
The Grammy-winning singer paid visual tribute to the painting “Blue Monday” during her Dec. 17 appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” Annie Lee’s grandson says the performance felt like a gift from his beloved grandmother.
By Mariah Rush
 
Right-hander Jameson Taillon said the Cubs were the only team that “went out of their way” to meet with him in person during his free agency.
Cubs
Inside the meeting that set the Cubs apart in their pursuit of Jameson Taillon
The Cubs made Taillon’s four-year deal official on Monday.
By Maddie Lee
 
lewis_CST_112712_09.JPG
News
Lawyers for man charged in 2011 cop killing ask for sanctions against prosecutors
Lawyers for getaway driver in murder of CPD Officer Clifton Lewis say prosecutors hid evidence from trial team, judge.
By Andy Grimm
 