The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Chicago Entertainment and Culture News

Christkindlmarkets in Daley Plaza and Aurora closing early ahead of winter storm; Wrigleyville site re-opens next week

Blizzard-like weather conditions will make traveling and outdoor activities dangerous in the coming days, which prompted market organizers to close the sites early.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Christkindlmarkets in Daley Plaza and Aurora closing early ahead of winter storm; Wrigleyville site re-opens next week
People visit Daley Plaza on the opening day of Christkindlmarket last month. The beloved holiday marketplace is ending its season run two days ahead of schedule due to the dangerous winter storm heading into Chicago on Thursday.

People visit Daley Plaza on the opening day of Christkindlmarket last month. The beloved holiday marketplace is ending its season run two days ahead of schedule due to the dangerous winter storm heading into Chicago on Thursday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The winter storm arriving Thursday in the greater Chicago area has forced the early closure and the operating hours to be adjusted at all three area Christkindlmarket locations.

The beloved holiday marketplace in Daley Plaza and at RiverEdge Park in Aurora will be closing for the season at 4 p.m. Thursday. Both locations had originally been scheduled to remain open through Dec. 24.

“At the Christkindlmarket, safety takes top priority. We ask the public to stay safe and indoors,” a statement on the event website read in part on Wednesday.

The Wrigleyville location at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., will be closed Thursday through Sunday. It will reopen Dec. 26 with daily hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 30. The market will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The Daley Plaza Christkindlmarket, based on famed outdoor European Christmas markets, began 26 years ago and features nearly 50 vendor booths located underneath the familiar red-and-white-striped kiosk rooftops in the shadow of the Daley Plaza’s Picasso statue. Market-goers shop for myriad holiday gift items including ornaments, hand-carved figurines, traditional German foods and baked goods, and those highly sought-after, collectible Christkindlmarket mugs filled with either mulled wine or hot chocolate.

Further updates on the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket location will be available at gallagherway.com.

Also on Wednesday, Lincoln Park Zoo announced it will be closed and its “ZooLights” festival canceled on Friday due to the extreme weather conditions. Ticketholders for the Dec. 23 date are being notified via email with more information.

Next Up In News
Coming storm, thoughtfulness impact Christmas shopping
Man found shot to death in Bronzeville
Man dies days after shooting during armed robbery in Woodlawn
Here are our photographers’ favorite photos of 2022 — and why
Blizzard conditions expected to sweep Chicago area Thursday through Christmas
Brian Rich, Sun-Times visual journalist with a love for life and his newborn daughter
The Latest
Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) intercepted Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second quarter Sunday — one of three Bears takeaways in a 25-20 loss at Soldier Field.
Bears
The H.I.T.S. principle still beating at Halas Hall
The Bears have fallen from a tie for seventh to 30th in the NFL in points allowed since losing Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. But three takeaways against an Eagles team with an NFL-low 10 turnovers was evidence the Bears’ struggling defense still has some bite.
By Mark Potash
 
Cedric D. Thurman, 58, shops for Christmas presents Wednesday at The Silver Room in Hyde Park ahead of the winter storm.
Weather
Coming storm, thoughtfulness impact Christmas shopping
Thursday’s storm is expected to drop 2 to 4 inches of snow in the city.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.
News
Man found shot to death in Bronzeville
The 35-year-old was discovered outside in the 400 block of East 48th Street with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and face.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was stabbed following an argument Sept. 2, 2022, near a CTA Green Line station.
News
Man dies days after shooting during armed robbery in Woodlawn
Eric Harrell, 38, handed over his cell phone and attempted to start driving away when one of the robbers opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Photo of ice fishing on the Chain O’Lakes in 2018. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Public access points for ice fishing on the Chain O’Lakes area
Here are details for some public access points for ice fishing on the Chain O’Lakes.
By Dale Bowman
 