Friday, December 23, 2022
Arctic cold, high winds causing significant delays on Metra and CTA. Hundreds of flights canceled at O’Hare, Midway

The Chicago area remained under a winter weather warning, with high winds kicking up snow and driving down temperatures. The official reading at O’Hare at 7:30 a.m. was minus 8. Wind chills as low as minus 40 were records.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
merlin_110512174.jpg

Two people with luggage cross East Illinois Street at North Rush Street in the Gold Coast neighborhood Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Icy roads and bitter cold were making travel hazardous Friday morning and causing significant delays whether you were driving, taking a train or bus or flying.

The storm dropped 1 to 2 inches of snow in the Chicago area on Thursday, but the wind and the cold continued to play havoc with holiday travel plans Friday.

Flights

More than 300 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport as of 7:30 a.m. and 250 were scrubbed at Midway. Around 70 flights were delayed at O’Hare and around 25 at Midway.

CTA

The CTA was rerouting buses off DuSable Lake Shore Drive because of road conditions. The buses affected included: #2 Hyde Park Express, #6 Jackson Park Express, #J14 Jeffery Jump, #26 South Shore Express, #28 Stony Island, #134 Stockton/LaSalle Express, #135 Clarendon/LaSalle Express, #136 Sheridan/LaSalle Express, #143 Stockton/Michigan Express, #146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express, #147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express, #148 Clarendon/Michigan Express

Orange Line trains were running with delays because of track switching problems at Midway. 

Check for updates HERE.

Metra

Metra was running on a modified Saturday schedule, but delays were reported on several line because of switching and crew problems.

On the Union Pacific Northwest line, trains were running up to half an hour late because of a shortage of crew.

On the Southwest line, trains were operating nearly an hour late because of switching problems.

On the Metra Electric line, trains were running nearly a half-hour behind schedule because of switching and mechanical problems.

Check for updates HERE.

Roads

As of 7:30 a.m., the Illinois Department of Transportation reported most roads in the Chicago area covered with ice or snow. 

Check updates HERE.

