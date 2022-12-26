The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 26, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: My husband’s kind but contributes little to income or chores

Brought up to believe a wife is responsible for all housework, man knows he should help but doesn’t follow through.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: My husband’s kind but contributes little to income or chores
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I were raised within religious communities. Among other conservative values, we were taught that a wife is to be responsible for domestic labor, and a husband is to be the primary breadwinner outside the home (yes, even in the ‘90s and 2000s). We were still deeply involved in these communities when we married at 21 and 22.

I wasn’t physically attracted to my husband at the time of our courtship or marriage, but he was (and still is) very kind to me. I was led to believe I was following God’s path by getting married, and the union allowed me to escape my domineering father.

The initial relief and freedom I experienced slowly evolved into feelings of resentment when I started realizing my husband is not equipped, emotionally or intellectually, to provide for the family I hoped for. Luckily, we have agreed that many of our families’ traditional values are simply not serving our needs.

I now enjoy a career and provide the majority of our income. I’m still responsible for most of the housework, despite many conversations about balancing the labor. My husband recognizes that he needs to step up, but has struggled to follow through. Men doing housework was not modeled for him growing up, which makes it challenging. His heart is in the right place, but that doesn’t help me.

I feel burned out and alone. We have been in marriage counseling for a year; nothing has changed. I am turning 30 this year and starting to despair about the future of our marriage and the possibility of having children. I want a partner I can count on. Am I chasing a fantasy? — DISILLUSIONED IN WASHINGTON

DEAR DISILLUSIONED: I’m sorry to say this, but I’m afraid you may be. While you have escaped it, your husband is still trapped in the role he was raised to believe was his. The question really is, can he recognize this and adapt to the new circumstances? It would be wonderful if he could, but if it isn’t in the cards, you should not start a family with him.

DEAR ABBY: My son married in 2016. Because of his wife’s drug use, he divorced her in 2018. Before their large November wedding, I crocheted her a gorgeous shawl as a gift. (My late mother lined it.) It was a stunning piece, trimmed throughout with gold yarn scalloping in intermittent rows and along the edges. I thought she would enjoy it, but she never took it out of its packaging. She stuffed it in a nightstand drawer in the guest room.

My son ran across it a few weeks ago and didn’t realize what it was. Now that I have it back, I don’t know what to do with it. I know of some upcoming weddings, but I feel if I explain what it is, it would be considered unlucky. Should I donate it to charity? — UNDECIDED IN ILLINOIS

DEAR UNDECIDED: Because you are hesitant to give the shawl to anyone because of possible bad karma, feel free to donate it so someone can appreciate the work and love that went into creating it. (You could also use it yourself, unless you are afraid the bad luck could rub off on you.)

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To receive a collection of Abby s most memorable — and most frequently requested — poems and essays, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby — Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I don’t have time to talk on the phone, but friend insists
Dear Abby: Should I tell relative about her boyfriend’s handsy behavior?
Dear Abby: Teen determined to move out of state to live with older boyfriend
Dear Abby: Woman thinks it’s funny to spike alcoholic’s drink
Dear Abby: My husband is letting his daughter blackball me
Dear Abby: I want to stay close to both brother and guy he’s divorcing
The Latest
Randy Lobono caught his personal best walleye on first ice in Lake County. Provided by Dan Coleman
Sports
The joy of a personal best walleye on first ice
Randy Lobono caught his personal-best walleye on first ice, and I mean first ice, in Lake County.
By Dale Bowman
 
Raphael Smith, pictured with his mother.
Columnists
Small change, warm hearts
Treasury worker saves homeowner’s son the trouble of going to office to pay 63 cents.
By Michael Sneed
 
A Chicago police officer takes pictures of a crime scene Dec. 16 at Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen after a school shooting.
Letters to the Editor
Fining people for illegal gun possession will not make us safer
Implementing excessive fines for people who carry guns will waste city resources by pursuing payments from those who are mostly unable to pay them, and will drain needed resources from poor communities.
By Letters to the Editor
 
ATV_Pachinko_Photo_010409.jpg
Movies and TV
Richard Roeper’s best TV of 2022
‘Pachinko,’ a deeply memorable depiction of several generations of a Korean family, tops the list.
By Richard Roeper
 
Erin Biggs protests during union picketing outside a Starbucks at 5964 N. Ridge Ave. in August.
Chicago Enterprise
Unionized Starbucks baristas need more than enthusiasm
Voting for a union is one thing; achieving a contract is quite another if the employer is in no hurry to begin bargaining.
By David Roeder
 