Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook

I’m not sure I remember having such nice weather during the holiday tournaments. The clear skies and lack of traffic has made it a pleasure to jump all around the area.

I started Tuesday up in DeKalb and felt rewarded for the drive as soon as I walked into the gym. DeKalb’s gym is relatively new, built in 2010, and it is spectacular. It’s definitely the best newish gym in the area. There are bleachers on all four sides and they are right up against the court.

It holds about 3,000 fans and has two impressive scoreboards. Unfortunately I didn’t have a photographer with me, so all I have are some lousy photos from my old phone.

DeKalb wasn’t technically in the Sun-Times’ coverage area until it joined the DuPage Valley conference a few years ago, so I have never seen a regular season game there. I’ll definitely be a making a return trip to see a game later this season.

DeKalb’s tournament, the Chuck Dayton Classic, dates back to 1928. I caught the first game, Plainfield East against Naperville Central.

It was a good one, both teams are above average. Naperville Central’s Simon Krugilakovas is fun to watch, he has some Boat Show in his game. The senior scored 23 points. He had a 40-point game earlier this season against Glenbard East. The Redhawks have some good size with 6-5 junior Jack First, who had 11 points and six rebounds.

Plainfield East has two intriguing players. Andrew Soenksen, a 6-8 senior, finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Junior guard Ehi Ogbomo is a playmaker. He scored 14.

My next stop was at Wheeling’s Hardwood Classic for Deerfield vs. Prosser. It’s a rebuilding year for Moon Robinson and the Falcons. They were able to hang with Deerfield for about a half.

The Warriors are loaded with capable seniors that can score and handle the ball. Miles Cohan scored 19 and Jacob Cohn added 12. Deerfield has a pair of promising sophomores that start, 6-8 Drew Rodgers and guard Quinn Schimanski, who coach Dan McKendrick raved about before the game.

Bloomington (State Farm) first round

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. North Chicago, 9:30

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Normal, 8:00

Wheaton-Warrenville South 49, North Lawndale 31: This one was interesting. Wheaton-Warrenville South didn’t score in the fourth quarter but held on to win after dominating the first three quarters. Luca Carbonaro scored 17 and Braylen Meredith added 15.

Peoria 76, Joliet Central 48: The Steelmen go down. Isaiah Molette led with 14 points.

Brother Rice vs. Oswego, 6:30

Mesa, Ariz. vs. Springfield, 5:00

Rock Island vs. Harlem, 3:00

Romeoville 63, Mahomet-Seymour 40: Troy Cicero Jr. scored 20 and Meyoh Swansey added 14. The Spartans are talented enought to make a run in this tournament.

Hinsdale Central quarterfinals

Stevenson vs. Oswego East, 3:45

Morgan Park vs. DePaul Prep, 5:15

Marian Catholic vs. Rockford Auburn, 7:00

Hinsdale Central vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, 8:30

Proviso West quarterfinals

Lincoln Park vs. St. Rita, 4:00

Hammond Central, Ind. vs. Young, 5:30

TF North vs. Proviso East, 7:00

Fenwick vs. Kenwood, 8:30

Rich (Big Dipper) first round

Perspectives-LA 75, TF South 62: Remember, Perspectives-Leadership opened the season in the Super 25. The Warriors picked up some losses before all of their transfers were eligible, but the team is at full strength now and should be able to make a deep run at the Dipper. Jakeem Cole had 19 points in the is win and Gianni Cobb scored 15.

Parker 78, Thornton 68: Definitely the upset of the holidays (so far). The Wildcats go down in the first round. Caleb David scored 25 for the Colonels and Payton Pitts did it all with 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Hyde Park 93, Bremen 44: The Thunderbirds cruise. Jurrell Baldwin had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Thornwood 78, Tinley Park 45: Arden Eaves led Thornwood with 15 points and six rebounds.

De La Salle vs. Thornridge, 3:30

Rich vs. Bishop Noll, Ind., 5:00

Longwood vs. Ag. Science, 6:30

Hillcrest vs. St. Francis de Sales, 8:00

Wheeling first round

Hampshire 45, St. Viator 33: Huh, interesting result here. Hampshire is 8-5 after this upset win. Senior Sam Ptak scored 12.

Libertyville 72, Maine West 44: Aidyn Boone, a 6-6 senior, led the Wildcats with 23 points and Will Buchert added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Deerfield 78, Prosser 49: Miles Cohan scored 19 and Jacob Cohn added 12.

Neuqua Valley 52, Buffalo Grove 46: Connor Woodin drained six three-pointers and finished with 26 for the Wildcats. Jack Lendino added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Niles North vs. Prospect, 3:45

Fremd vs. Antioch, 5:30

Wheeling vs. Notre Dame, 7:15

Glenbrook North vs. Englewood STEM, 8:45

York (Jack Tosh) second round

St. Ignatius vs. Naperville North, 3:00

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Lake Forest, 4:30

Yorkville vs. Palatine, 6:00

Lyons vs. Timothy Christian, 7:30

Glenbrook South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 3:30

Rolling Meadows vs. St. Patrick, 5:00

Lemont vs. Conant, 6:30

Bolingbrook vs. York, 8:00