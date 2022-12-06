Woman seriously hurt in Hyde Park apartment fire
A woman was seriously injured in an apartment fire Tuesday morning in Hyde Park.
Emergency crews responded to an extra-alarm fire at a four-story building in the 5100 block of South Kenwood Avenue about 3:30 a.m., according to the Chicago fire and police officials.
A woman was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
The fire was upgraded to a 3-11 alarm just before 5:40 a.m. as extra fire crews were called to the scene, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
5100 S. Kenwood 3-11 alarm update, One (1) civilian occupant transported red to U of C. All companies defensive fire through the roof of the main building, slight communication to the exposure building side B. Approx 250 FF’s with 90 pieces of equipment on scene (2). pic.twitter.com/UQ8H3Y59eW— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 6, 2022