At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Lynn Sweet sits down with the longest-serving Black female White House correspondent, April Ryan, to discuss her book, Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem. Stream the episode on December 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet is joined by author, longest-serving Black female White House correspondent and CNN political analyst, April Ryan.
Ryan discusses her book, Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem.
Stream the episode on December 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
‘You fall, you get up, you carry on’: Michelle Obama shares tools she learned from her father on Chicago stop of book tour
The Latest
The pledge from Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers would increase U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s mayoral campaign fund from $609,000 to about $1.6 million.
The Protect Illinois Communities Act Is a logical, necessary step to reduce the harm from assault weapons and large capacity magazines. We owe it to all whose lives have been irreversibly touched by gun violence.
Chess tournament pairs students, cops in a safe space that lets kids ‘flex their intellectual muscles’
The Cops & Kids Invitational Chess Tournament brought out about 120 students from 10 public schools to Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday.
The lottery to set the order of names on the February 2023 municipal ballot was held Tuesday, and challenger Ja’Mal Green got the first spot, followed by Ald. Sophia King, state Rep. Kam Buckner and businessman Willie Wilson.
Since Day 1 of the regular season, the success of the Bulls has always been on the shoulders of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. Now in this rough patch, it’s up to that “Big Three” to get them out.