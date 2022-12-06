The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Lynn Sweet sits down with the longest-serving Black female White House correspondent, April Ryan, to discuss her book, Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem. Stream the episode on December 15 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

By  Sun-Times staff
 Updated  
At the Table with Lynn Sweet | December 15, 2022

U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-Ill.) takes a selfie with a supporter after announcing his candidacy for mayor of Chicago at Navy Pier on Nov. 10, 2022.
Elections
Union’s million-dollar commitment to Garcia highlights labor divisions in mayor’s race
The pledge from Local 150 of the International Union of Operating Engineers would increase U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s mayoral campaign fund from $609,000 to about $1.6 million.
By Fran Spielman
 
Assault rifles on display. These weapons of war don’t belong on our streets, state Rep, Maria Hirschauer writes.
Other Views
Illinois lawmakers have a moral obligation to pass gun safety bill
The Protect Illinois Communities Act Is a logical, necessary step to reduce the harm from assault weapons and large capacity magazines. We owe it to all whose lives have been irreversibly touched by gun violence.
By State Rep. Maura Hirschauer
 
CPS students and a Chicago police officer play chess in the Cops &amp; Kids Invitational Chess Tournament at Guaranteed Rate Fieldon Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Education
Chess tournament pairs students, cops in a safe space that lets kids ‘flex their intellectual muscles’
The Cops & Kids Invitational Chess Tournament brought out about 120 students from 10 public schools to Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday.
By David Struett
 
Max Bever, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Elections, holds aloft the paper showing the order of mayoral candidates’ names on the ballot for next year’s municipal election. The names were determined by a lottery drawing conducted at the Board of Elections in the Loop Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022.
City Hall
Mayoral ballot: Ja’Mal Green on top
The lottery to set the order of names on the February 2023 municipal ballot was held Tuesday, and challenger Ja’Mal Green got the first spot, followed by Ald. Sophia King, state Rep. Kam Buckner and businessman Willie Wilson.
By Fran Spielman
 
As the Bulls continue to struggle, the “Big Three’ of (from left) Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan will fall under greater scrutiny.
Bulls
Bulls leadership being tested, as the roster starts looking for wins
Since Day 1 of the regular season, the success of the Bulls has always been on the shoulders of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. Now in this rough patch, it’s up to that “Big Three” to get them out.
By Joe Cowley
 