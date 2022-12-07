Man dies after pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach

A man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach early Wednesday.
The 21-year-old was discovered unresponsive in the water about 1:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Area detectives were conducting a death investigation.
