The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Man dies after pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach

The man, 21, was found unresponsive in the water about 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man dies after pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach
A life guard tower at Oak Street Beach, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach early Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was discovered unresponsive in the water about 1:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area detectives were conducting a death investigation.

Next Up In News
Democratic Sen. Warnock beats Republican challenger Walker in Georgia runoff: ‘The people have spoken’
Concealed carry holder fatally shot with her own gun by intruder in Far South Side home
Man dies after being shot in North Lawndale
Single-family lending drives neighborhood disparities, new report finds
Private SAFE-T? Pritzker signs revisions to criminal justice package into law with little fanfare
South Side woman bilked out of $400,000 by financial adviser who used money to fund her film production company, lawsuit claims
The Latest
Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, Georgia.&nbsp;
Elections
Democratic Sen. Warnock beats Republican challenger Walker in Georgia runoff: ‘The people have spoken’
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory gives Democrats a 51-49 Senate majority, gaining a seat from the current 50-50 split with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control.
By Bill Barrow | Associated Press and Jeff Amy | Associated Press
 
Four people were shot, two of them fatally at a Far South Side gathering early Saturday.
Crime
Concealed carry holder fatally shot with her own gun by intruder in Far South Side home
The woman, 22, was in her residence in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when another woman entered and the two began arguing, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jumbo perch, such as this pair caught by Casey Shell and his dad Jim off Chicago, have been caught by some perch anglers around Chicago the past couple weeks. Provided photo
Sports
Jumbo yellow perch and winter fishing on the Chicago lakefront lead to thoughts of Joe Grega
Traditionally, winter perch in Chicago are smaller, yet there has been some lifetime jumbos caught so far this fall and winter, which brought back memories of visiting Joe Grega and his Illinois record yellow perch.
By Dale Bowman
 
Ambulance.JPG
Crime
Man dies after being shot in North Lawndale
The man, 25, was shot around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Homan Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Islanders screen a shot against Blackhawks goalie Arvid Soderblom on Sunday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Jimmy Waite offers theory for NHL’s scoring increase
The league’s 6.4 goals-per-game average is at its highest since 1994, and its .904 save percentage is at its lowest since 2006. More tips and deflections might partly explain those trends.
By Ben Pope
 