15-year-old boy wounded in Brighton Park shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in Brighton Park.

The boy was driving a car in the 2700 block of West Pope John Paul II Drive when someone in a red sedan pulled up alongside him and opened fire about 3:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

After being shot, the boy lost control of the car and struck another car in traffic, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

