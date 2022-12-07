The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

15-year-old boy wounded in Brighton Park shooting

A teen was driving in the 2700 block of West Pope John Paul II Drive when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 15-year-old boy wounded in Brighton Park shooting
Filephoto.png

Sun-Times file photo

A 15-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in Brighton Park.

The boy was driving a car in the 2700 block of West Pope John Paul II Drive when someone in a red sedan pulled up alongside him and opened fire about 3:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

After being shot, the boy lost control of the car and struck another car in traffic, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In News
Paxlovid free so far, but sticker shock awaits next year if you need the COVID treatment
1 dead, 1 wounded in Chatham shooting
Nearly 2,000 granted U.S. citizenship in largest Chicago ceremony ever: ‘I consider this my home’
Wisconsin man charged with stabbing in-laws in Will County
2 family members found dead, toddler unharmed in Chatham apartment
Gary LaPaille, former state senator, Democratic Party of Illinois chair, Madigan staffer, dies at 68
The Latest
Kenwood’s Isaiah Green (15) shoots a three against Joliet West.
High School Basketball
AP Illinois high school basketball rankings
The Associated Press state rankings in boys and girls basketball.
By Associated Press
 
Kankakee’s Larenz Walters (2) hits a short jumper against Thornton.
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
Pfizer’s Paxlovid pills are displayed.
Coronavirus
Paxlovid free so far, but sticker shock awaits next year if you need the COVID treatment
Within months, the government plans to stop footing the bill — and millions of the uninsured and seniors might have to pay full price. Experts say that means fewer people will get the potentially life-saving treatments.
By Hannah Recht | KHN
 
Two teenagers were shot Thursday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
Crime
1 dead, 1 wounded in Chatham shooting
A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Candidates for U.S. citizenship recite the Pledge of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
News
Nearly 2,000 granted U.S. citizenship in largest Chicago ceremony ever: ‘I consider this my home’
The new citizens, from 120 countries, were sworn in Wednesday at Wintrust Arena. “I love this country and I’m very excited about this,” Svjetlana Kiponjic said.
By David Struett
 