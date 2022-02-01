Winter storm warning for south suburbs and northwest Indiana, up to 11 inches expected by Wednesday evening

A winter storm warning has been issued for the south suburbs and northwest Indiana from Tuesday night through Wednesday night, with as much as 11 inches expected in some areas.

The warning covers southern and central Cook County, most of Will County, all of Grundy and LaSalle counties and, in Indiana, Lake and Porter counties, according to the National Weather Service.

It will last from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday. More snow is in the forecast for Thursday, but the amount is uncertain.

Rain will change to snow Tuesday evening. The highest rate of snow, up to an inch per hour, is expected after midnight through early Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said.

Around six inches is expected for areas north of Interstate 80 and up to 11 inches for areas south of I-80. There is an “elevated snow risk” on Thursday, with the largest accumulations southeast of Interstate 55.