 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Wild of the Week: Special mid-week edition with a mudpuppy and a snowy owl spotted in unusual places

A mudpuppy and snowy owl spotted in unusual places earn and share a special mid-week edition of Wild of Week.

By Dale Bowman
A mudpuppy caught in the south suburbs in January by Tommy Hall. Provided photo
A mudpuppy caught in the south suburbs in January by Tommy Hall.
Provided

Wild of the Week is usually a Saturday feature, but we do a special WOTW in midweek for a change.

There were a couple sightings in unusual spots last week.

Jim Hall’s son Tommy caught a mudpuppy while ice fishing in the south suburbs. different than the usual Navy Pier or Wolf Lake. Mudpuppies are threatened in Illinois. The Illinois Natural History Survey notes that they are seldom seen other than by anglers.

Snowy owl at Midway Airport in January. Provided by Tony Hammond
Snowy owl at Midway Airport in January.
Provided by Tony Hammond

Snowy owls have been spotted along the lakefront since fall. Now add Midway Airport, where Tony Hammond was working Thursday when this one was spotted.

Snowy owls are fairly common winter visitors to the Chicago area and this seems to have been a good year for them.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Winter storm warning for south suburbs and northwest Indiana, up to 11 inches expected by Wednesday evening

There is an "elevated snow risk" on Thursday, with the largest accumulations southeast of Interstate 55.

By Sun-Times Wire

Dear Abby: Husband tells me my looks are going downhill, then expects sex

His wife is disgusted and confused by his habits of insulting her and saying creepy things about young women on TV.

By Abigail Van Buren

Watching ‘Pam & Tommy,’ we pity the actress and tire of her husband

Eight episodes of the ‘Baywatch’ star, the Motley Crue jerk and their sex-tape woes are just too many.

By Richard Roeper

Menu planner: For a low-cost meal, try barbecue chicken pizza

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By Andrews McMeel Syndication

2 taken into custody after woman carjacked in Edgewater

The woman was walking in the 5500 block of North Kenmore Avenue when three people approached her and took the keys to her 2015 Lincoln sedan, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

4 people shot in Chicago Monday

A 14-year-old boy was shot in Morgan Park.

By Sun-Times Wire