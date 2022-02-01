 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

NU blows 24-point lead but salvages win against Rutgers in OT

Buie scores 18, Audige 15 for Wildcats, who break four-game skid

By Sun-Times wires
Boo Buie
Northwestern guard Boo Buie, right, shoots against Rutgers guard Geo Baker, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Northwestern won 79-78 in overtime.
Nam Y. HuhAP

Boo Buie scored six of his 18 points in overtime and Northwestern had a 24-point, second-half lead disappear before beating Rutgers 79-78 on Tuesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston.

Buie made Northwestern’s second and final field goal of overtime, a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining for a 77-72 lead. He made two free throws with 21.2 seconds left for a three-point lead before Paul Mulcahy pulled Rutgers within 79-78 at the other end. Buie was fouled again and missed the front end of a one-and-one with 10.4 seconds left.

Ron Harper Jr. grabbed the rebound and dribbled down the court for an open jumper from the wing but it was short. Chase Audige was fouled with one second left. He missed the first and intentionally missed the second as Rutgers was without a timeout.

Audige finished with 15 points for Northwestern (10-10, 3-8 Big Ten), which ended a four-game skid.

Mulcahy scored a career-high 31 points on 10-of-13 shooting and had seven assists for Rutgers (12-9, 6-5). Clifford Omoruyi added 22 points and Harper had 16.

Mulcahy made the first of two free throws with 42.4 seconds left in regulation and Harper had two tip-in attempts roll out as Northwestern finally secured the rebound. The Wildcats struggled to get a good shot at the other end with Audige’s heave at the shot-clock buzzer not hitting the rim.

Mulcahy took it the length of the court and found Omoruyi under the basket for a dunk to tie it at 70 with 2.1 seconds left. After a timeout, Buie’s shot from midcourt was off the line to force overtime.

Mulcahy gave Rutgers its first lead of the game on the opening basket of overtime.

Rutgers, which has lost three of its last four, hosts No. 13 Michigan State on Saturday. Northwestern plays at Nebraska on Saturday.

AP

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Antisemitic attacks are more evidence of bigotry we must root out

Shahid Hussain, the Niles man charged with desecrating a synagogue and damaging two others as well as a Jewish-school’s property, was wearing a long cape with a swastika on it when he committed the crimes, prosecutors said.

By CST Editorial Board

Charles Burns is the kind of judge we need

Burns has been running the drug court program at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for the last 12 years. More judges like him, and more drug courts, would save lives and cut crime.

By CST Editorial Board

Disaster declared for entire state ahead of Winter Storm Landon — which could dump more than a foot of snow in some areas

State officials estimated it could be the worst snow storm to hit the state since 2011, the blizzard that left hundreds of motorists stalled on Lake Shore Drive. Or it could be a standard Illinois snowstorm. Forecasters’ models have varied widely. "We are working off a range, so it’s possible that we get 6 inches of snow, it’s possible we get 16 inches of snow," said Scott Swinford of the state Emergency Management Agency.

By Mitchell Armentrout and Madeline Kenney

Bears talk to Joe Brady, former Panthers offensive coordinator

The Bears have already added Aaron Rodgers’ position coach. Now they’re considering adding Joe Burrow’s former pass game coordinator.

By Patrick Finley

‘A textbook case of a hate crime.’ Man charged with painting swastikas on synagogue and on grounds of Jewish school, smashing windows at other synagogues

An attorney for Shahid Hussain, 39, said he had been diagnosed with "mental health issues." A judge ordered him held on $250,000 bail.

By Tom Schuba and Matthew Hendrickson

Brian Flores sues NFL and three teams, claiming racial discrimination

The lawsuit names the Giants, Dolphins and Broncos specifically and the NFL’s other 29 teams generally. The Bears don’t appear anywhere else in the lawsuit.

By Patrick Finley