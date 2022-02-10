 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Red Stars majority owner Arnim Whisler issues statement lacking accountability and merit

There have been calls by different fan groups for Whisler to sell his majority stake in the Red Stars and certain minority owners have expressed their displeasure in Whisler’s lack of accountability.

By Annie Costabile
AP

Red Stars majority owner Arnim Whisler broke nearly three months of silence Thursday since reports of allegations that former coach Rory Dames verbally and emotionally abused players.

“I have spoken with many players, and the experiences they have told me about are unacceptable,” Whisler said in a statement in response to the Washington Post reports. “I am further heartbroken this week after learning about the allegations from former youth players that involved the Red Stars former coach at the youth club he founded. There is no place for abuse of any kind in soccer — or anywhere.”

The Post also reported this week about accusations of misconduct against Dames dating to 1998, when he was a youth team coach in the suburbs. An unnamed player also claimed that Dames groomed her for a sexual encounter once she turned 18.

“The past few months have been a time of deep humility, contrition and reflection for me,” Whisler continued. “I have always strived to ensure that everyone hired in our environment is of high character and shares our positive values. But we have not always succeeded. For that, I am sorry.”

Whisler said he has made changes to the Red Stars’ organizational structure to ensure a safe environment for players, including adding new investment partners and expanding club oversight and management.

Fan groups have called for Whisler to sell his majority stake in the Red Stars, and minority owners have expressed their displeasure with him.

“For far too long, money, wins, reputation, sponsorship and the comfort of those in power has been prioritized over the health, wellness and safety of players,” minority owner Colleen Mares tweeted Tuesday. “I got involved because I wanted to see change and to hold people accountable in this space who are falling short.”

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Chikasi Ofoma, Curie turn the tables on Simeon to advance to city title game

Chikasi Ofoma set tone in No. 9 Curie’s 71-64 win against No. 3 Simeon in the Public League semifinals on Thursday at UIC’s Credit Union 1 Arena.

By Michael O'Brien

Bears great Devin Hester falls short of Hall of Fame in Year 1, but his time will come

Hester was not part of the 2022 Hall of Fame class that was announced Thursday, but it seems inevitable that the greatest return man in NFL history will get his moment eventually.

By Jason Lieser

Bears return star Devin Hester doesn’t make Pro Football Hall of Fame

Devin Hester, whose ridiculous returns made him the greatest to ever play the game, was not selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

By Patrick Finley

Close Lightfoot ally behind ad campaign to unseat CTU leadership

A former top adviser to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Lisa Schneider Fabes, is behind a paid social media campaign supporting challengers to the current Chicago Teachers Union leadership team in the union’s upcoming election.

By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp

Out of the spotlight, Rams OLB Leonard Floyd thrives after Bears dump him

Floyd is about to play in his first Super Bowl and is enjoying the ‘peace’ of playing without the mountain of pressure he was under with the Bears.

By Jason Lieser

Rep. Marie Newman keeps on political payroll man who is key witness in House ethics panel probe

Two ethics watchdog groups — FACT, the conservative Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust — and the left-leaning CREW, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington — agree the payments raise ethics questions.

By Lynn Sweet