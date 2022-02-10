Next up in Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson trial: Did Thompson lie about money from Bridgeport bank?

Jurors in Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson’s federal tax trial will likely hear Thursday about the alleged lies the 11th Ward City Council member told in early 2018 as regulators tried to collect the $219,000 he’d been given by a now-shuttered Bridgeport bank.

A prosecutor also told the judge at one point the feds might rest their case against Thompson by Thursday afternoon — but she said she “can’t promise.”

Thompson is charged with filing false federal income tax returns for the years 2013 through 2017 and lying to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. about how much money he owed Washington Federal Bank for Savings. His attorney insists Thompson didn’t notice improper deductions on his tax returns, and that he forgot how much money he owed.

Among the witnesses likely to take the stand Thursday are William Murray of Planet Home Lending as well as two former contractors for the FDIC, Daniel Newell and John Holly.

All three spoke to Thompson early in 2018, shortly after Washington Federal was shut down by regulators in December 2017, court records show. When that happened, the FDIC handed over Thompson’s Washington Federal loan to Planet Home Lending, which sent Thompson a statement that said he owed a principal balance of $269,120.58.

Thompson called the company on Feb. 23, 2018, and wound up speaking to Murray, records show. Thompson allegedly said, “I borrowed $100,000 dollars” and added, “I have no idea where the 269 number comes from.”

“So I’m very perplexed,” Thompson allegedly said. “This is a significantly higher and much more than — remotely of what we were talking about.”

Thompson then spoke on March 1, 2018, to Newell and Holly, records show. During that conversation, Thompson allegedly said he had only borrowed $110,000 from Washington Federal for home improvement.

Thompson faces two counts of lying to federal regulators based on his comments in the two conversations.

Washington Federal gave Thompson a $110,000 loan in November 2011, followed by additional payments of $20,000 in March 2013 and $89,000 in January 2014, according to Thompson’s indictment. He made just one payment on the loan, in February 2012.

Later, after Washington Federal closed, Thompson settled the debt with the FDIC by paying the $219,000 principal in December 2018.

The feds say Thompson also falsely claimed mortgage-interest deductions for interest paid to Washington Federal. Thompson attorney Chris Gair argued that Thompson didn’t realize his accountants had included the deductions on the tax returns after the bank wrongly sent him interest forms. The feds say Thompson paid no interest on the money.

Thompson accountant Robert Hannigan testified Wednesday and helped both sides paint conflicting portraits of Thompson — as both an attentive, engaged tax client and a procrastinator always rushing to file his returns at the last minute.

But Hannigan also got in trouble with the judge after someone overheard him talking about his testimony to two other witnesses — in violation of a court order — in the courthouse cafeteria during a lunch break while Thompson’s friends and family were seen nearby. Hannigan allegedly called his cross-examination by Gair “just a game of gotcha.”

U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama threatened to hold him in contempt.