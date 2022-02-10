 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Fengers’s Justin Graham (1) drives toward the basket against Solorio.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Thursday, February 10, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

Rockford Lutheran at Byron, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Northtown at Rochelle Zell, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Reed-Custer at Coal City, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Elgin Academy at Francis Parker, 6:00

North Shore at Morgan Park Academy, 5:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Johnsburg at Marengo, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - BLUE

Thornton Fr. North at Oak Forest, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Stagg at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:15

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at Hinsdale Central, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

ACERO-Soto at Little Village, 5:00

Agricultural Science at Eisenhower, CNL

Bradley Tech (WI) at Solorio, 5:00

Carmel at Latin, 6:00

Catalyst-Maria at Perpsectives-MSA, 5:00

Christian Heritage at Valeo, 6:00

Cornerstone (Bloomington) at Tri-Point, 7:00

DePue at Calvary, 7:00

EPIC at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30

Flanagan-Cornell at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00

Genoa-Kingston at Harvard, 7:00

Golder at Back of the Yards, 5:00

Greenview at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:30

Horizon-McKinley at Goode, 4:30

Oak Lawn at Jones, 6:30

St. Edward at Ida Crown, 6:30

Thornridge at Sandburg, 7:00

Urban Prep-West at Douglass, 5:00

Westlake Christian at Marian Central, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Butler vs. Johnson

Comer vs. UIC

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

at UIC - Credit Union 1

Simeon vs. Curie, 5:30

Young vs. Kenwood, 7:00

