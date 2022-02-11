Woman in good condition after falling on CTA Red Line tracks at Morse

A woman fell on the CTA tracks at the Morse station in Rogers Park Friday morning and was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Firefighters removed her from the tracks shortly after 7 a.m. at the station, 1358 W. Morse Ave., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Brian Johnson.

She had fallen in a gap between the train and the tracks, a police spokesman said.

The woman was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, Johnson said.

A CTA spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.