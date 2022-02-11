 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Woman in good condition after falling on CTA Red Line tracks at Morse

Police said she fell between the train and the tracks Friday morning.

By David Struett Updated
Sun-Times file

A woman fell on the CTA tracks at the Morse station in Rogers Park Friday morning and was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Firefighters removed her from the tracks shortly after 7 a.m. at the station, 1358 W. Morse Ave., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Brian Johnson.

She had fallen in a gap between the train and the tracks, a police spokesman said.

The woman was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, Johnson said.

A CTA spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Next Up In News

The Latest

A different path outdoors: Sativa Volbrecht rode CTA with fishing rods, studied turtles, herons & crabs

Sativa Volbrecht has had a rich life in the outdoors and academia from interning at the Nature Boardwalk, Woods Hole Science Aquarium, and Shoals Marine Laboratory to working in the Chicago Urban Fishing Program.

By Dale Bowman

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson’s lawyers say judge should clear him of lying about Bridgeport bank money

Motions like defense attorney Chris Gair’s are often filed in criminal cases and are rarely granted. Still, Gair says the evidence and testimony jurors heard Thursday show Thompson’s alleged lies were "literally true."

By Jon Seidel and Tim Novak

Halas Intrigue, Episode 215: Devin gets left out

Why did Devin Hester miss out on a trip to Canton?

By Sun-Times staff

Fact-check: Pritzker claim about Illinois leading Midwest in COVID-19 vaccinations mostly hits the mark

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh pointed out that Illinois has vaccinated more people than its neighboring states: Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky and Michigan. But the Midwest is bigger than just those states contiguous to Illinois

By Analisa Trofimuk | Better Government Association

Dear Abby: Customer expects reward after bringing new buyers to artist

The artist is new in the business and wonders whether it’s normal to give someone a gift for introducing patrons.

By Abigail Van Buren

Chicago center trained rabbi, other hostages at Texas synagogue who escaped safely

Secure Community Network, a nonprofit based in River North, ‘saved our lives,’ one hostage said. It works with the FBI and the Homeland Security Department to protect Jewish facilities across the country.

By Frank Main