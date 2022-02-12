 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Lemont's Matas Catillo (1) shoots and hits a three against Hillcrest.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send all scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com

Saturday, February 12, 2022

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Reed-Custer at Streator, 5:30

NIC - 10

Boylan at Harlem, 7:00

Freeport at Jefferson, 7:00

Guilford at Rockford East, 7:00

Hononegah at Belvidere North, 7:00

SOUTHLAND

Bloom at Kankakee, 4:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Joliet West at Joliet Central, 12:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Addison Trail at Morton, 7:00

Leyden at Downers Grove South, 4:30

Proviso East at Willowbrook, 7:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Lyons at Proviso West, 6:00

York at Oak Park-River Forest, 1:30

NON CONFERENCE

Antioch at Ridgewood, 3:00

Aurora Central at Batavia, 6:00

Argo at Fenton, 4:30

Conant at Dundee-Crown, 5:00

Crystal Lake South at Glenbrook South, 1:30

Elmwood Park at IMSA, CNL

Golder at Cristo Rey, 10:30

Hampshire at Geneva, 6:00

Harvard at Big Foot (WI), 2:30

Hersey at Grayslake Central, 12:30

Jones at De La Salle, 2:00

Lake Forest Acad-Org at Lake Forest, 4:00

Maine East at Lane, 3:00

Maine West at Elk Grove, 1:30

Mundelein at St. Charles East, 4:30

Naperville North at IC Catholic, 1:30

Neuqua Valley at Glenbard East, 4:30

Newark at Mendota, 3:00

Noble Street at Intrinsic-Belmont, 5:00

North Chicago at Glenbrook North, 3:30

Oswego at Wheaton North, 6:00

Plano at Prairie Central, 6:00

Princeton at Rochelle, 3:00

Rich at Lake Park, 4:30

Riverside-Brookfield at Oak Lawn, 4:30

Rock Island at Auburn, 6:30

South Elgin at Fremd, 4:30

Stagg at Richards, 10:30

Sycamore at Stillman Valley, 2:00

Taft at Niles North, 5:00

Thornton Fr. South at Lincoln-Way West, 12:30

Von Steuben at Rolling Meadows, 4:30

Waubonsie Valley at Downers Grove North, 3:00

Wauconda at Woodstock North, 4:30

West Aurora at LaLumiere-White (IN), 6:00

Wheaton-Warr. South at St. Francis, 5:00

Woodstock at Grayslake North, 2:30

Yorkville Christian at Pontiac, 7:00

DANVILLE

Rantoul vs. Westville, 11:00

Richwoods vs. Plainfield East, 12:30

LaSalette vs. Providence-St. Mel, 2:00

Mahomet-Seymour vs. St. Charles North, 3:30

Normal West vs. Orr, 5:00

Lincoln Park vs. Danville, 6:30

DAVISON (MI)

Thornton vs. Mott (MI), 2:30

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT

at Marian Catholic

Marian Central vs. Joliet Catholic, 12:00

St. Viator vs. Marist, 1:30

Carmel vs. Nazareth, 3:00

Notre Dame vs. St. Patrick, 4:30

Benet vs. Marian Catholic, 6:30

INDIAN CREEK

Rockford Christian vs. Morris, 10:30

Beecher vs. Hope Academy, 11:45

East Dubuque vs. Kaneland, 1:15

Scales Mound vs. Leo, 2:30

Herscher vs. Lindblom, 4:00

Indian Creek vs. Roanoke-Benson, 5:15

Marmion vs. Sterling, 6:45

Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Seneca, 8:00

NOBLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

at Mansueto

Butler vs. Comer, 3:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC TOURNAMENT

Schaumburg Christian vs. Alden Hebron, 3:00

Harvest Christian vs. Mooseheart, 3:00

South Beloit vs. Westminster Christian, 4:30

Consolation Championship

Third Place

Championship

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

at UIC - Credit Union 1

Young vs. Curie, 7:00

