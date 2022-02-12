Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send all scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com
Saturday, February 12, 2022
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Reed-Custer at Streator, 5:30
NIC - 10
Boylan at Harlem, 7:00
Freeport at Jefferson, 7:00
Guilford at Rockford East, 7:00
Hononegah at Belvidere North, 7:00
SOUTHLAND
Bloom at Kankakee, 4:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Joliet West at Joliet Central, 12:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Addison Trail at Morton, 7:00
Leyden at Downers Grove South, 4:30
Proviso East at Willowbrook, 7:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Lyons at Proviso West, 6:00
York at Oak Park-River Forest, 1:30
NON CONFERENCE
Antioch at Ridgewood, 3:00
Aurora Central at Batavia, 6:00
Argo at Fenton, 4:30
Conant at Dundee-Crown, 5:00
Crystal Lake South at Glenbrook South, 1:30
Elmwood Park at IMSA, CNL
Golder at Cristo Rey, 10:30
Hampshire at Geneva, 6:00
Harvard at Big Foot (WI), 2:30
Hersey at Grayslake Central, 12:30
Jones at De La Salle, 2:00
Lake Forest Acad-Org at Lake Forest, 4:00
Maine East at Lane, 3:00
Maine West at Elk Grove, 1:30
Mundelein at St. Charles East, 4:30
Naperville North at IC Catholic, 1:30
Neuqua Valley at Glenbard East, 4:30
Newark at Mendota, 3:00
Noble Street at Intrinsic-Belmont, 5:00
North Chicago at Glenbrook North, 3:30
Oswego at Wheaton North, 6:00
Plano at Prairie Central, 6:00
Princeton at Rochelle, 3:00
Rich at Lake Park, 4:30
Riverside-Brookfield at Oak Lawn, 4:30
Rock Island at Auburn, 6:30
South Elgin at Fremd, 4:30
Stagg at Richards, 10:30
Sycamore at Stillman Valley, 2:00
Taft at Niles North, 5:00
Thornton Fr. South at Lincoln-Way West, 12:30
Von Steuben at Rolling Meadows, 4:30
Waubonsie Valley at Downers Grove North, 3:00
Wauconda at Woodstock North, 4:30
West Aurora at LaLumiere-White (IN), 6:00
Wheaton-Warr. South at St. Francis, 5:00
Woodstock at Grayslake North, 2:30
Yorkville Christian at Pontiac, 7:00
DANVILLE
Rantoul vs. Westville, 11:00
Richwoods vs. Plainfield East, 12:30
LaSalette vs. Providence-St. Mel, 2:00
Mahomet-Seymour vs. St. Charles North, 3:30
Normal West vs. Orr, 5:00
Lincoln Park vs. Danville, 6:30
DAVISON (MI)
Thornton vs. Mott (MI), 2:30
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT
at Marian Catholic
Marian Central vs. Joliet Catholic, 12:00
St. Viator vs. Marist, 1:30
Carmel vs. Nazareth, 3:00
Notre Dame vs. St. Patrick, 4:30
Benet vs. Marian Catholic, 6:30
INDIAN CREEK
Rockford Christian vs. Morris, 10:30
Beecher vs. Hope Academy, 11:45
East Dubuque vs. Kaneland, 1:15
Scales Mound vs. Leo, 2:30
Herscher vs. Lindblom, 4:00
Indian Creek vs. Roanoke-Benson, 5:15
Marmion vs. Sterling, 6:45
Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Seneca, 8:00
NOBLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
at Mansueto
Butler vs. Comer, 3:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC TOURNAMENT
Schaumburg Christian vs. Alden Hebron, 3:00
Harvest Christian vs. Mooseheart, 3:00
South Beloit vs. Westminster Christian, 4:30
Consolation Championship
Third Place
Championship
PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
at UIC - Credit Union 1
Young vs. Curie, 7:00