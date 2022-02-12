5 firefighters hurt battling blaze in Roseland: officials

Five Chicago firefighters were hurt while responding to a large blaze Saturday afternoon in Roseland on the Far South Side.

None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, but all five members were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park for treatment and observation, fire officials said.

The fire broke out about 3:15 p.m. near 112th Street and Princeton Avenue, fire officials said.

While fighting the fire, officials said they believe a “flashover” event occurred, which happens when a fire rapidly develops to ignite all combustible materials in a room, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

A “flashover” can occur when a new source of oxygen reignites the flame, according to CFD officials, and can cause temperatures of more than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

A sixth firefighter was being evaluated at the scene of the fire to determine if hospitalization was necessary, fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.