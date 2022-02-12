 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

4 girls hurt, 2 critically, in South Chicago crash

A 6-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl were ejected from the SUV, police said. They were both transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

By Sun-Times Wire
Four children were hurt in a crash Feb. 12, 2022, in South Chicago.
Four children were hurt in a crash Feb. 12, 2022, in South Chicago.
Foto de archivo

Four girls were hurt after a driver ran a red light and struck the vehicle they were riding in Saturday night in South Chicago.

About 7:20 p.m., a white sedan ran a red light in the 7900 block of South Yates and struck the passenger side of an SUV, Chicago police said.

Two girls, 6 and 9, were ejected from the SUV, police said. They were both transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two more girls, 5 and 9, who were also riding in the SUV, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

The woman, 26, driving the SUV was not injured. The driver of the sedan fled northbound on Yates Boulevard, according to police.

The sedan was found unaccompanied about 30 minutes later in the 7700 block of South Oglesby Avenue, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News

The Latest

2 killed in separate attacks in Chicago Lawn

A 45-year-old man was in an alley in the 5900 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone shot him in the back of the head.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. returns Saturday against Thunder

When Jones fractured his right index finger Jan. 25, the timetable for the injury to heal was six to eight weeks. But the timetable for Jones to play always depended on his pain tolerance and whether he could play with a splint.

By Joe Cowley

Chicago cop who boasted ‘I kill’ in 2018 video stripped of police powers after separate complaint

Officer James Hunt has been assigned to desk duty following a civilian complaint that took place during the George Floyd protests in 2020.

By Katie Anthony

‘Flashover’ during Roseland blaze blew firefighters to ground, 7 injured: officials

A flashover can occur when a new source of oxygen reignites flames, according to CFD officials, and can cause temperatures of more than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

By Sun-Times Wire

After player feedback, Blackhawks adjust offensive scheme to pinch defensemen more aggressively

With interim coach Derek King in charge, the Hawks have become something of a democracy — an approach which led to this recent tactical change.

By Ben Pope

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien