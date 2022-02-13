 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Friendships are important to you right now. In fact, it can be to your advantage to sit down with a friend (or a member of a group) and define some long-term goals for yourself. If you bounce your ideas off someone, their feedback might help you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Without doing anything special on your part, you can easily impress others now, especially bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. Since you have this advantage, use it. Do what you can to advance your agenda. Demand the advantage.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are naturally curious about everything in life, which is a wonderful thing. Right now, you are especially eager to expand your world through learning, study and travel. You can also enrich your life by talking to people from other cultures and different countries.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Relations with others are smooth now, especially with Venus opposite your sign. Admittedly, Mars can make you impatient with those who are irritating. (Well, that is so challenging.) But this is nothing you can’t handle. Continue to look for ways to broaden your world, especially through travel.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Remember to get more sleep because you need more rest right now. Nevertheless, you’re determined to work hard and accomplish as much as you can. Fortunately, coworkers and others are supportive to your ambitions, which is a nice bonus.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Continue to explore ways to improve your health, to become better organized, and likewise, to enjoy and take care of your pets. These are all areas that are top priorities for you. Nevertheless, Mercury, Venus and Mars want you to play, enjoy vacations, the arts and fun activities with kids.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a playful, fun-loving time for you. You are also high visibility. In addition to this, family gatherings, redecorating projects and home entertaining are also on the menu. Don’t spread yourself so thin that you can’t enjoy life. (The forgiving thing about the future is it comes one day at a time.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your focus on home and family continues to be strong. Many of you are involved more than usual with a parent. Nevertheless, this is a fast-paced time for you because you have appointments, errands and an ambitious schedule. Fortunately, relations with daily contacts are cozy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today is a good day to catch your breath because this has been a busy week. Choose quiet activities like learning something new, or studying, or doing puzzles, or reading for pleasure to give yourself a break. (You might want to shop for beautiful things today.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Take it easy. Even though fiery Mars is in your sign, boosting your energy: and fair Venus is in your sign making you charming and diplomatic; nevertheless, the moon opposes you today, which means you have to cooperate with others. Do this with grace.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

With the sun in your sign, you are strong and in a commanding position. However, there are three planets hiding in your chart, which means you might choose to do research or keep a low profile or enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings. It’s your call.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Enjoy your good fortune with lucky Jupiter in your sign for the first time since 2010. Today you feel creative, artistic and dreamy. You will feel particularly sympathetic to the needs of children. Romance might beckon but also confuse. (The lure of romance plus confusion? Well, this goes with the territory.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Neil McDonough (1966) shares your birthday. You are naturally intuitive and brilliant. You are hard-working and focused, which means others know they can rely on you. Nevertheless, you have a down-to-earth, realistic quality that makes other relaxed when dealing with you. This year is more enjoyable, more sociable and you will feel a greater zest for life! Remember your goals but take time to have fun. Enjoy!

