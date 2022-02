A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from Sunday from Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Nyaomi Woods was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in her home in the 2800 block of West Palmer Street, according to a missing person report from Chicago police.

Woods was last seen wearing a long dark-colored puffy coat, a white Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, blue jeans and teal, white and black Air Jordan 1 shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.