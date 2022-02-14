 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4 to 6:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s Valentine’s Day, and you’re in the mood for romance. Clearly, your focus is on fun outings, socializing, sports events and playful times with kids. However, communications might not flow as easily as you would wish. Be patient. Remember: Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You begin this week with the advantage that others admire you. You look good! Nevertheless, there might be friction about the demands of home and family vs. the demands of your career and public life. You can’t please everyone. One thing is certain: You need to get outta Dodge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day. You might be distracted. Communications with others might not flow easily, especially with your main squeeze. If so, sometimes less is more. Actions speak louder than words.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today is a mixed bag when dealing with those who are closest to you. Venus will sweeten things in a lovely way. However, Mars might make you impatient. Meanwhile, financial issues about shared property or inheritances might come to a head today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual; and you’re a romantic. However, when the moon is in your sign your luck improves! Many of you are aware that this is Valentine’s Day. Because three planets are opposite your sign, go with the flow.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Relations with partners, close friends and members of the general public are positive. You’re keen to work hard and get stuff done today. Nevertheless, this is also a playful, romantic day for those of you who are celebrating Valentines Day.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Enjoy a warm discussion with a friend today, perhaps a female. You’re in a playful mood, which is why fun outings and playful times with kids will appeal. Ditto for sports. Redecorating projects and entertaining at home are on the books.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are high visibility today. Some people seem to know personal details about your private life. Meanwhile, home, family and home repairs are a strong focus for you. With both Venus and Mars in your House of Communications, you are persuasive!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a busy, fast-paced week with short trips, errands and mucho conversations. You’re focused on money — and spending it! Today you want to do something different to make life exciting. Maybe you can buy yourself your own Valentines gift? Something special!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This will be a high-energy week because fiery Mars is in your sign giving you lots of drive. You’ll be proactive. Fortunately, fair Venus is also in your sign and this will soften things and make you charming and diplomatic. Today is a passionate day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because the moon is in a sign that is opposite from your sign, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today. This simply requires patience, tolerance and accommodation. (After all, the sun, Mercury and Saturn are in your sign, which means you rule!)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are a romantic and today is Valentine’s Day. If your main squeeze doesn’t treat you, then treat yourself! You might have to work on behalf of someone else today or help someone. You will also work to get better organized because you want to feel in control. (Don’t we all?)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Meg Tilly (1960) shares your birthday. You are a trickster because you’re playful, teasing and forever young. You bring a fresh perspective to whatever you do, which gives you an entrepreneurial spirit. This year you want to create a solid foundation in your life, which means you will physically build something, or you will build inner structures in your world. Note: Physical exercise is important this year.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

No. 13 Illinois survives scare against Northwestern

Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help the No. 13 Illini stave off a late comeback and beat the Wildcats 73-66 on Sunday.

By Sun-Times wires

History for Kaillie Humphries, who wins Olympic monobob gold for US

Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. was second in 4:20.81 — 1.54 seconds back — for her fourth Olympic medal, one that came after she took a year off following the Pyeongchang Games to become a mother.

By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press

Aaron Donald gave Rams what Bears thought they’d get from Khalil Mack

Other teams have tried to get their own version of him, but Donald has been a unique figure on the NFL landscape since the Rams drafted him 13th overall in 2014.

By Patrick Finley

Super Bowl LVI: 3 quick hits, including incredible start to Sean McVay’s career

The Bears (2018) and Rams (‘17) took big swings on relatively inexperienced offensive coordinators, and the McVay move has paid off tremendously.

By Jason Lieser

‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Meatballs’ director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

Among other notable films he directed are "Twins," "Kindergarten Cop," "Dave," "Junior" and "Six Days, Seven Nights."

By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer

Super Bowl LVI: Loaded Rams outduel resilient Joe Burrow, Bengals 23-20

Bears QB Justin Fields attended the game, and he can see where the bar has been set. The Bears are looking for him to ascend like Burrow, and then it’s on them to build everything else around him in a way comparable to what the Rams laid out for Matthew Stafford.

By Jason Lieser