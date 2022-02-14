 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson questions her ban after Russian skater gets OK to compete

Richardson said the decision to allow Kamila Valieva to compete in the women’s figure skating competition at the 2022 Beijing Games ”is just a slap in the face to all of those athletes doing it the right way,”

By USA TODAY SPORTS
Sha’Carri Richardson, who was suspended during last year’s Summer Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, questions the decision to let Russian skater Kamila Valieva compete at the Winter Olympics despite also failing a drug test.
Sha’Carri Richardson, who was suspended during last year’s Summer Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, questions the decision to let Russian skater Kamila Valieva compete at the Winter Olympics despite also failing a drug test.
Ashley Landis/AP

U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson questioned why a Russian figure skater was allowed to compete after a failed drug test and she had to sit out after her own drug test for marijuana came back positive.

Richardson responded to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to allow Kamila Valieva, who tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine, to compete in the women’s figure skating competition at the 2022 Beijing Games ”is just a slap in the face to all of those athletes doing it the right way,”

The Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the team event last week, and the International Olympic Committee said there would be no medal ceremony.

The court said Valieva, who is 15 years old, is a “protected person” and therefore has different rules than adult athletes.

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines? My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3,” Richardson wrote on social media. “The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

Richardson was suspended for 30 days in July after testing positive for marijuana, a month after she won the 100-meter race at the U.S. track and field trials.

Richardson said she used marijuana to cope with her mother’s death, news she found out while at the Olympic trials. The 30-day suspension prevented her from competing in the 100 meters at the Olympic in Tokyo, where she was expected to vie for the gold medal.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Mary Ann Thebus, Chicago stage actor who also played the mother in ‘Rudy,’ dead at 89

Though she didn’t start acting until she was around 45 years old, she appeared in plays at many Chicago theaters and taught acting at the Artistic Home Theater.

By Maureen O'Donnell and Madeline Kenney

Closing arguments underway in Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson trial

A jury heard roughly three-and-a-half days of testimony last week, mostly from government witnesses. The trial began nine months after the feds hit Thompson with an indictment charging him with two counts of lying to regulators and five counts of filing false federal income tax returns.

By Jon Seidel and Tim Novak

Russian Kamila Valieva allowed to compete despite failing drug test

The ruling doesn’t decide the fate of the gold medal she won as part of the team competition. The United States won silver and would be in line for gold if the Russian medal is revoked.

By Bernie Wilson | Associated Press

U.S.-Canada rematch set for Olympic hockey final

The cross-border rivals will play on Thursday after Canada erupted for five first-period goals over an Olympic record span of 3:24 in a 10-3 win over Switzerland.

By John Wawrow | Associated Press

In Park Ridge, Metra service resumes after pedestrian hit by UP-NW train. In Chicago, body found near Metra Electric tracks at 51st Street

The person struck in Park Ridge was able to walk to an ambulance. It was unclear if the person found dead in Chicago had been hit by a train, a Metra official said.

By David Struett

Ken Griffin donates $20 million to Richard Irvin GOP governor campaign

Irvin, the Aurora mayor, faces four rivals in the GOP primary for governor.

By Lynn Sweet