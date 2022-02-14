A big, heavy walleye: The Fish of the Week comes while ice fishing on the Chain O’Lakes

Mike Rudins caught and released a 25-inch walleye Thursday. It came on a Kastmaster.

“Saw the red line halfway up on the Vexilar, reeled up to it, a couple bounces of the spoon and it was on!,” he emailed. “She’s certainly packing on the winter weight!!”

Winter weight is a good thing in these settings.

And the spring ritual of the spawn is coming for the big ones. Spring is coming, eventually, for all of us. In the meantime, a very good stretch of ice fishing on the Chain continues.

