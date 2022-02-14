 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Cyanide spill in Lake Michigan tributary leads to $3 million settlement

The spill of cyanide and ammonia at the former ArcelorMittal plant killed almost 3,000 fish in 2019.

By Brett Chase
ArcelorMittal’s facility in Burns Harbor, Ind.
Cleveland-Cliffs settled lawsuits brought by government and nonprofit organizations, including Chicago’s Environmental Law and Policy Center.
Sun-Times files

The owner of a Northwest Indiana steel mill agreed to pay $3 million in penalties, donate more than 100 acres of land for conservation and agree to pollution controls after a 2019 spill of ammonia and cyanide killed thousands of fish in a Lake Michigan tributary.

Cleveland-Cliffs settled lawsuits brought by government and nonprofit organizations, including Chicago’s Environmental Law and Policy Center. The spill into the Little Calumet River near the plant’s Burns Harbor site reportedly killed almost 3,000 fish when the plant was owned by ArcelorMittal.

“This is a big win for protecting the Great Lakes,” ELPC Executive Director Howard Learner said in an interview. “In addition to penalizing past bad behavior it’s important to say, ‘Let’s make the environment better going forward.”

In addition to fines that will be split between the state of Indiana and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Cleveland-Cliffs agreed to make equipment and operational improvements aimed at avoiding future spills and said it will conduct nearby water quality testing.

The company also consented to transfer 127 acres it owns to a land trust for future conservation uses. The land is adjacent to the Indiana Dunes National Park and has an appraised value of about $2 million, Learner said.

ELPC, along with Indiana’s Hoosier Environmental Council, filed a federal lawsuit in late 2019. The Justice Department, on behalf of the EPA, and Indiana followed with their own federal complaint.

EPA officials didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Indiana officials previously said ArcelorMittal had failed to immediately report the toxic leaks in 2019. Learner’s organization charged in a lawsuit that the plant had repeatedly violated the federal Clean Water Act.

Under that act, ELPC along with the Indiana group filed a “citizen enforcement” lawsuit, which helped spur the government actions.

“The amount of ammonia and cyanide discharged was greatly in excess of what was allowed,” he said. “We’re sending a clear message to polluters.”

Cleveland-Cliffs, which bought ArcelorMittal’s U.S. operations in 2020, said its Indiana plant “implemented new systems to prevent a recurrence of the event from 2019 and is committed to preserving these preventative measures.”

The penalties were more than twice the $1.2 million U.S. Steel agreed to pay last year to address past allegations of toxic metal releases from its Northwest Indiana facility along Lake Michigan, another violation of the Clean Water Act.

More recently, U.S. Steel was accused of two additional discharges of oil and iron into the water near its Portage, Indiana, plant. Those spills forced the closure of Indiana Dunes’ beaches and a municipal water plant.

Brett Chase’s reporting on the environment and public health is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson guilty on all counts

The jury heard roughly three-and-a-half days of testimony in Thompson’s trial last week, mostly from government witnesses. The trial began nine months after the feds hit Thompson with an indictment charging him with two counts of lying to regulators and five counts of filing false federal income-tax returns.

By Jon Seidel and Tim Novak

Not so fast: Lightfoot won’t put ‘artificial date’ on lifting mask, proof-of-vaccination mandates

City officials last week said they’d follow the state’s lead in lifting a mask mandate by Feb. 28 — unless COVID-19 numbers worsened. Now, though citing "tremendous progress" against the Omicron surge, the mayor doesn’t want to set what she called an "artificial date."

By Fran Spielman

Patrick Daley Thompson faced other tax trouble before Monday’s conviction

His guilty verdict for claiming deductions for interest he never paid to a failed Bridgeport bank, Washington Federal Bank for Savings, isn’t the only time he’s had trouble with the IRS.

By Tim Novak

Under Fritz Kaegi, Cook County’s property tax system is undeniably more fair

Kaegi took steps on behalf of struggling homeowners and small businesses who had previously suffered under well-documented unfairness, inequities, inaccuracy and unethical behavior during the Joe Berrios administration.

By Letters to the Editor

Blackhawks notebook: Jonathan Toews’ training again as concussion recovery continues

"[Toews] has been training, getting a little sweat, putting a little stress on his body, but I’m not sure how he’s reacting to that," Derek King said Monday.

By Ben Pope

Chicago not-for-profit leader pleads guilty to wire fraud

Yesse Yehudah, president and CEO of Fulfilling Our Responsibilities Unto Mankind, admitted misusing more than $260,000 in state grants.

By Manny Ramos