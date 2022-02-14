 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Oswego East’s Mekhi Lowery (24) attempts to block a shot by Minooka’s Ricky Hill (1).
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Monday, February 14, 2022

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Lake Forest Acad-Blk at University High, 6:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Plano at Ottawa, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

ACERO-Cruz at Waldorf, 5:00

NIC - 10

Belvidere at Auburn, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Argo at Thornton Fr. South, 7:00

Lemont at Oak Lawn, 6:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Plainfield Central at Oswego, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Bulls at Kennedy, 7:00

Evergreen Park at Bogan, 5:00

Intrinsic-Downtown at Steinmetz, 5:00

Marquette at Sandwich, 7:00

Noble Street at Intrinsic-Belmont, 6:00

Oregon at Amboy, , 7:30

Peotone at Wheaton Academy, 6:30

Princeville at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00

Rock Falls at Erie-Prophetstown, 7:00

South Beloit at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00

Waukegan at North Chicago, 7:00

Westminster Christian at Northridge, 6:00

CHICAGO PREP TOURNAMENT

at Hope Academy

Rochelle Zell vs. Northtown, 5:30

METRO PREP TOURNAMENT

Islamic Foundation at CPSA, 6:00

