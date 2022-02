A young girl was found walking alone in Englewood on the South. Side Tuesday morning.

Someone driving to work saw the girl, between 2 and 4 years old, standing alone in the 600 block of West 71st Street about 4 a.m., Chicago police said. The man called police after not being able to find a guardian or parent.

The girl was wearing a jacket and a hat, police said. She appeared to have been uninjured and was brought to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.