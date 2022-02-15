 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Horizon League will allow UIC to compete in winter and spring championships

UIC announced in January that it intends to join the Missouri Valley Conference.

By Sun-Times staff
The Horizon League reversed itself and will let UIC compete in winter and spring championship events.
The Horizon League reversed itself and will let UIC compete in winter and spring championship events.
Sun-Times file

The Horizon League reversed itself and will let UIC participate in winter and spring championship events.

UIC announced in January that it intends to leave the Horizon League and join the Missouri Valley Conference beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. Because the school did not provide the one-year minimum notice required by the Horizon League bylaws, UIC was barred from winter and spring championship events.

The league announced on Tuesday that it would reverse its decision.

“I credit our League’s Board of Directors for prioritizing UIC’s student-athletes despite UIC leaders’ continued actions regarding their move to another conference,” Horizon League Commissioner Julie Roe Lach said in a statement. “The response from UIC leaders has been disappointing, disingenuous, and inconsistent with our League values.”

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

No bail for man charged with starting shootout near police headquarters that killed grandmother

Elbert Duncan, 47, faces one count of aggravated battery in the exchange of gunfire that killed Bobbye Johnson.

By Sophie Sherry

Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach might be turning a corner, based on strong recent performances

Dach has tallied five points in his last five games, his most productive stretch this season, and attempted 29 shots his last 10 games, his heaviest-shooting stretch in two calendar years.

By Ben Pope

CTA will let equity and inclusion drive decisions about service

As post-pandemic ridership demand and patterns continue to emerge, we will make more revisions to various routes, based on serving all neighborhoods, not just finances or ridership.

By Letters to the Editor

McCormick Place CEO warns of casino impact

Any plan to convert parts of the convention campus for gambling could hurt operations and push some shows out of town, Larita Clark told the board of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority.

By David Roeder, Mitchell Armentrout, and 1 more

Go big when it comes to flavors and textures with this layered shellfish stew

I am a big fan of chowders and cioppinos, and I created this recipe with the deliberate intention of layering a stew with big bites, flavors and textures.

By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood

Chicago-area athletes help U.S. win bronze in team pursuit

Glen Ellyn’s Ethan Cepuran and Oak Park native Emery Lehman take home medals.

By USA TODAY SPORTS