Horizon League will allow UIC to compete in winter and spring championships

The Horizon League reversed itself and will let UIC participate in winter and spring championship events.

UIC announced in January that it intends to leave the Horizon League and join the Missouri Valley Conference beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. Because the school did not provide the one-year minimum notice required by the Horizon League bylaws, UIC was barred from winter and spring championship events.

The league announced on Tuesday that it would reverse its decision.

“I credit our League’s Board of Directors for prioritizing UIC’s student-athletes despite UIC leaders’ continued actions regarding their move to another conference,” Horizon League Commissioner Julie Roe Lach said in a statement. “The response from UIC leaders has been disappointing, disingenuous, and inconsistent with our League values.”